Cruise Planners’ Annual Convention Deemed a Success
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Donald Wood October 04, 2021
Officials from Cruise Planners have deemed its five-day annual convention in Cancun, Mexico, a major success after the travel agency franchise network safely returned to its largest in-person event.
The festivities were held at the El Dorado Royale along the Mexican Caribbean and featured a “Back to the Future” theme that permeated creative sessions focused on energizing travel advisors through information, entertainment and innovation.
Cruise Planners’ leaders touted the success of several new programs introduced in 2020 due to the pandemic, including the Where2Next Virtual Travel series, the Task Manager tool, the All-Inclusive Resort Tool and more.
“The Power of Cruise Planners is strong, we are ready to put the pandemic behind us and focus on the future of travel,” Cruise Planners CEO and founder Michelle Fee said. “Our travel advisors have been incredibly resilient and our entire team's performance continues to solidify our leadership in the industry.”
During the opening, Cruise Planners’ executive team shared over twenty major announcements to the network, such as SOAR dashboard analysis, an enhanced sales opportunities tool, landing page templates, social media and digital services, automated marketing program, dedicated supplier landing pages and more.
Cruise Planners officials in attendance included Fee, COO and co-owner Vicky Garcia, CIO Brian Shultz, CSO Theresa Scalzitti and SVP of Strategic Development Scott Koepf.
“Cruise Planners' conventions never disappoint,” Royal Caribbean senior vice president Vicki Freed said. “They are always filled with fun, engaging high-quality productions, videos and best of all, their exciting new innovation announcements.”
“Cruise Planners certainly did not stop during the pandemic and they will go into the future stronger than ever,” Freed added.
