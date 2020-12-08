Cruise Planners: Bookings Rise for Mid-2021 With Vaccine News
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Theresa Norton December 07, 2020
Cruise Planners executives are expressing optimism amid growing bookings for summer 2021 and beyond as people take cues from the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.
They also have prepared their franchisees with marketing plans, promotions and new technology that will get them off to a fast start when the pent-up demand is finally unleashed.
“The rebirth is going to happen in 2021, so we’re trying to equip them with the tools so they’re full speed ahead when 2021 turns the corner,” Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. “We haven’t stopped. We took the time to continue to innovate. We’re going to be ready to go.”
And it appears many travelers think they’re ready to go next summer. “The second half of the year is solid,” Fee said. “With the vaccine being announced, people are picking up the phone and booking because they realize it will be behind us at some point.”
Fee and Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner of Cruise Planners, provided an update to the travel trade media through a Zoom presentation on Dec. 7, the first day of their annual conference for franchisees, this year called CP Forum, Virtually Yours.
More than 2,200 agents had registered for the conference before it opened, which far surpasses attendance at live events.
The first goal when cruising halted was to keep travel advisors informed of what, exactly, was going on.
“Keeping agents in the know was more important than ever,” Fee said. “We know now more than we ever wanted to know about CDC protocols,” as well as border closures, entry requirements, etc. “We wanted to be the reassurance for our franchisees; however, we always want to give it to them straight.”
One of the first innovations of 2020 was a management tool for future cruise credits (FCCs) given to many travelers when sailings were canceled. The headquarters sent email campaigns to customers holding an FCC for a particular vendor on behalf of agents and even helped advisors track the redemption rate of FCCs. As of today, Cruise Planners has a 55 percent redemption rate of FCCS, above the industry average, according to their supplier partners.
The company also introduced the All-Inclusive Resort System designed to help agents sell more land vacations while cruising is paused. The system also helped agents – particularly those who specialize in cruising – learn the differences between all-inclusive resort brands by using a detailed breakdown of resort information and amenities in cohesive and mobile-friendly “Resort Sheets.”
“All-inclusive resorts became the new front-runner very quickly,” Garcia said.
Where2Next Virtual Event Series was developed to give clients something to look forward to in 2020, so the idea of offering dazzling destination-focused virtual travel events was born.
Cruise Planners' marketing and technology automation sends out event invitations, calendar reminders, and the post-event follow up to maximize bookings on behalf of travel advisors.
The virtual events worked. The Aug. 12 event featured Susana Romero, director of Galapagos sales and communication for Celebrity Cruises and had more than 2,000 Cruise Planners attendees.
Following that event, bookings to the Galapagos soared 1,500 percent month over month – and the average sale was $17,000, Chief Sales Officer Theresa Scalzitti said.
After a similar event, river cruise sales jumped 174 percent month over month.
On the horizon are a few improvements in the CP Mobile App, including searches for all-inclusive resorts and escorted tours. Clients can mark the ones that interest them and request more information.
Scalzitti noted more bookings made were in the premium and luxury categories, even some Caribbean cruises, booking into the second half of 2021 and early 2022.
The Caribbean has been at a bit of a standstill because those cruises typically book closer in, Fee said, adding that Europe has been the No. 1 seller.
For all Cruise Planners does for its advisors and the industry, it was named the first-ever Franchise Partner of the Year by the American Society of Travel Advisors.
“Cruise Planners has been proven to be a key player in shaping the positive reputation of travel advisors and a leader driving toward the industry’s rebirth,” ASTA said in announcing the honor.
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS