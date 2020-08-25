ASTA Crowns Cruise Planners as Its First-Ever Franchise Partner of the Year
WHY IT RATES: During the pandemic, Cruise Planners has emerged as a key player in reviving the role of travel advisors and a driving force for restoring the industry at large, earning ASTA’s inaugural ‘Franchise Partner of the Year’ honor. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) proudly names Cruise Planners its first-ever 'Franchise Partner of the Year.' The award showcases the company’s unparalleled advancements in the industry—especially reacting to the COVID crisis—and long-standing commitment to the association.
“Cruise Planners was selected for ASTA’s 2020 Franchise Partner of the Year Award based on its strong support of ASTA’s advocacy efforts and membership through the years,” said Bob Duglin, ASTA’s Vice President, International Membership & Host Agencies. “Cruise Planners travel advisors are at the top of their game and continue to be industry leaders. In fact, our industry has benefited from the leadership that has come from the CP network on the grassroots level with so many of our chapter presidents and leaders who own their own travel franchise.”
Unprecedented circumstances have challenged professionals within the industry to a level unheard of in years past. Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, has continued to lead the way on its mission to support the nation’s largest network of home-based travel advisors and support the travel industry as a whole.
Not only has the company ramped up travel advisor support, but it also used its collective voice of more than 2,500 franchisees to champion small business owners and garner congressional support for economic assistance. Cruise Planners has been proven to be a key player in shaping the positive reputation of travel advisors and a leader driving toward the industry’s rebirth.
“We stand behind ASTA and are happy to accept this award on behalf of the company, but also on behalf of our franchise owners who’ve worked tirelessly this year,” says Michelle Fee, CEO and Founder of Cruise Planners. “We unconditionally appreciate that ASTA serves as our global advocate and we remain committed to working hand-in-hand to support the travel industry as our network works toward an exciting 2021 full of travel.”
Cruise Planners has been a proud partner of ASTA since its inception in 1994 and continues to encourage productive collaboration from its network of advisors. One such is Cruise Planners’ franchise owner Leila Dada, an active participant in the Arizona chapter, who was recognized for being an outstanding member who has devoted her time and passion to advance the industry and maintain its strength, being named Chapter President of the Year.
For more information, visit cruiseplanners.com.
SOURCE: Cruise Planners press release.
