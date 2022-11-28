Cruise Planners Launches New 'LivePlanner' Interactive Tool
Host Agency & Consortia Cruise Planners Patrick Clarke November 28, 2022
Cruise Planners has launched a new interactive product in "LivePlanner," allowing travel advisors to showcase various vacation options with images, videos, and more to assist their clients in real-time.
The latest rollout of innovative technology from the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network is still patent-pending but if and when approved, travel advisors can take advantage, whether their client is considering a cruise, an all-inclusive resort stay or a FIT Packaged trip.
With LivePlanner, Cruise Planners advisors' clients can use either their desktop computer or laptop to create a live session experience between themselves and their advisor to plan a vacation in real-time. The new interactive experience will even be available without the need to install any special software.
New clients can access LivePlanner and request a consultation from their travel advisor's website while existing clients can schedule their own sessions via their myTrips account on the advisor website. Afterward, clients can view their upcoming consultation dates as well as past consultations with the option to view a session "summary" outlining the information shared during the meeting.
Clients will also have the option to use the built in video feature if they choose and "favorite" or "unfavorite" items shared during the session. Favorite items will be captured in their CP Maxx client profile and once the consultation has ended, clients will receive a "Session Summary" screen where they can view attachments sent and share any and all trips with others via email.
"We have been diligently developing this tool by using focus groups made up of team members and experienced advisors to ensure it's both easy to use and to fine-tune important details," Brian Shultz, Chief Information Officer, said in a statement. "Our advisors can now add this to their arsenal of proprietary tools to help them close more sales and showcase their expertise in travel."
"LivePlanner will change the game on the consultation aspect of working with clients to plan travel," added Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. "We are excited to create a tool that will help advisors better understand what excites their clients about a vacation and helps clients understand more about the experiences and trip options, allowing agents to interactively consult with clients located anywhere in the world. Additionally, LivePlanner allows advisors to personalize a unique experience for their customers. We're proud to offer this industry-first tool to our Cruise Planners advisors."
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS