InteleTravel Sets Sales Record with Over $500 Million
Host Agency & Consortia Lacey Pfalz February 06, 2023
InteleTravel and its U.S. network of independent advisors have reached a new record in the company’s history, reaching $529 million in traveled sales in 2022.
The sales number was 113 percent over its sales number in 2019 and a 92 percent increase from 2021. Both 2019 and 2021 were also record sales years for the company. The company’s top-selling destinations include Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Orlando and Las Vegas.
The host agency expects another record-breaking year for 2023, in cruising and in general, reporting that its cruise bookings booked for 2023 were already more than the pre-pandemic level prior to the end of 2022.
"Despite the pandemic, transitional years, inflation and economic headwinds, the independent advisor model has proven year over year to be the most powerful and resilient,” said InteleTravel President and Co-Founder James Ferrara. “Our combination of people and technology is the home of innovation and growth and is unmatched in travel distribution."
The company, which has over thirty years of experience, has seen an unprecedented amount of sales due largely in part to stronger demand for the use of travel advisors, the agency’s relationships with preferred suppliers and the return to cruising.
Its preferred partners include Apple Leisure Group Vacations, Vacation Express, Delta Vacations and American Airlines Vacations. Its top preferred cruise suppliers include Azamara, Regent Seven Seas, Viking, Virgin Voyages and Windstar.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS