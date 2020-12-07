Travel Experts Shares Positive Outlook for 2021
After a slow start at the beginning of 2021, host agency Travel Experts predicts a positive booking trend as clients continue planning trips in the coming year.
The host agency sees a light at the end of the tunnel as travelers are motivated to book, especially with no-penalty cancellation clauses.
“We are seeing a glimpse of light at the end of this dark period as many of our independent contractors have been booking clients for trips taken in the fourth quarter of 2020 and even more are booking trips for the first half of 2021,” said Sharon Fake, director of operations. “It’s not the heavy volume we normally see at this time of the year, but we are seeing some advance booking for Caribbean vacations and even future cruises.”
Summer bookings from clients looking to travel locally have helped many agencies.
“Many of our advisors helped their clients to book local trips this past summer,” said Claire Canady, manager of North Carolina operations. “The destinations that have gained interest and benefitted somewhat from the impact of the pandemic have been all across the U.S. as clients, who would have normally traveled overseas during the summer and fall months, stayed closer to home.”
Now, clients are looking to the future, when travel has reopened.
“What we are starting to hear from our travel advisor affiliates is that clients are calling to book future trips in the spring, summer and fall of 2021,” said Heather McIntyre, Manager of Technology and Finance. “The big question they are asking is: ‘Can we cancel if COVID-19 is still around?’”
Wholesalers and cruise lines who are protecting commissions and providing flexible booking options are especially important during these times.
“There are quite a few cruise lines and some tour wholesalers that are providing free cancelation packages or free insurance to protect the client’s down payment,” noted Fake. “Some of these companies are also providing and protecting commissions to the travel advisors to spur bookings.”
An advantage for clients booking in 2021 is that the pandemic has given travel advisors a lot of time to enhance their education on products and destinations.
“One of the bright spots coming out of 2020 is that most of our travel advisors took the time to participate in the plethora of webinars provided by suppliers as well as other online training and education programs we provided in conjunction with Virtuoso,” said Kristi Green, manager of professional development. “Our advisors are coming off this period in time with more tools than even before and are super-prepared to help their clients take advantage of the travel opportunities in 2021,” Green added.
Susan Ferrell, president and owner of Travel Experts, praised her team for how they handled the pandemic.
“When we founded Travel Experts in 1989 there was no way of predicting an event of these proportions, but we had both the team and procedures in place and, when combined with the hard-working travel advisor members that were capable of navigating this crisis, we are withstanding. Everyone, including our suppliers, our travel advisors and Virtuoso are working together to get travel back on track. I am confident we will all succeed.”
