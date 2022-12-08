Last updated: 10:07 AM ET, Thu December 08 2022

Virtuoso Luxury Talks by exELLENce Group Uncovers 2023 Traveler Trends

Leading luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso has partnered with exELLENce Group for its first-ever Luxury Talks program, a three-day event headed by executives in Turks and Caicos, where the two released new data about top luxury travel trends for this year heading into 2023.

Virtuoso’s trend data finds that Europe is still top-of-mind for many travelers, with destinations like Greece, Italy and France topping the list, with South Africa rising in prominence as well. The highest trending destination is Japan, though, most likely due to its recent reopening.

High-end travelers also want private or exclusive use of things like yachts, planes and villas, with a demand that is outstripping the current ability to provide them for all travelers. These became highly popular during the pandemic as a way to travel while remaining physically distant, but today have become the standard some luxury travelers desire when they travel.

Additionally, sustainability and storytelling, an emphasis on traveling to experience a destination and its people authentically without harming the environment or contributing to overtourism, is another key trend for luxury travelers.

“Luxury means something different to everyone – to me luxury is human connection and service...It is making what the client wants and why happen,” said Tania Swasbrook, VP +Luxury Travel Designer, Travelworld International Group, a Virtuoso member agency.

