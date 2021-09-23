Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Welcomes First Guests Upon Official Opening
Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the official opening of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean on Wednesday.
In addition to an ideal location between the sparkling Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich near the Cancun Hotel Zone just minutes from Cancun International Airport, the resort is welcoming its first guests with more than a dozen different room categories ranging from 668-square-foot Junior Suites to the 2,090-square-foot oceanfront Presidential Suite, a wide variety of flavorful food and beverage offerings, a diversity of wellness experiences including massage treatments and sunrise yoga and awesome water activities beyond the beach in the form of a comprehensive network of pools and water slides.
The guest experience at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun will also be defined by Playa's signature "Service from the Heart."
"We’re thrilled that Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to experience the Hyatt Ziva brand in Mexico, a key leisure destination this year," Frank Lavey, Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Hyatt, said in a statement. "This addition to the Hyatt Ziva portfolio offers a sophisticated, multi-generational stay in the exciting Riviera Cancun region."
The family-friendly property boasts 438 spacious rooms and suites outfitted in modern Caribbean decor featuring no shortage of handcrafted furnishings and luxe amenities, including private balconies offering sensational views, spa-inspired bathrooms with an array of special touches like relaxing rainfall showers, effervescing hot tubs, attentive turndown service, high-tech entertainment spearheaded by 55-inch flat-screen HDTVs and complimentary minibars.
Beyond their room or suite, guests can look forward to 17 globally inspired and locally authentic restaurants, bars and lounges; nine pools including an ocean-view pool and an expansive water park featuring hair-raising tall slides and a kid's pool area; a state-of-the-art fitness center and a two-story Zen Spa inspired by pre-Hispanic Mayan culture equipped with 13 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms designed to reflect the surrounding scenery.
There's also more than 51,000 square feet of meeting and event space ideal for hosting beachfront weddings, anniversary celebrations and corporate meetings.
Foodies will fall in love with the plethora of mouth-watering options, which include Thai, Chinese and Japanese fusion (Miyako), French (Rue de Rivoli), Italian and Mediterranean (Vivace), modern Mexican (Ki), seafood with a Caribbean flair (Balik), pizza, sandwiches and salads (The Corner) and classic American cheeseburgers and beautiful cuts of meat (La Parrilla).
Afthonia will offer a breakfast buffet in the morning before transitioning to Mediterranean cuisine at night; Roots will serve healthy and organic dishes from an impressive menu of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, juices and smoothies, and Habaneros will treat guests to delicious plates like tacos, fresh seafood ceviche and zesty aguachiles that they can pair with refreshing margaritas.
Bars and lounges on offer range from a swim-up option (Delfin) to a VIP lounge area (The Club), but other highlights include a lively sports bar in Off Court, a laidback spot serving up over-the-top cocktails in Infusions, a blissful outdoor lobby bar in Breeze and The Red, a chilled-out place where guests can sip wine, sample craft beers and chow down on charcuterie.
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun also features a KidZ Club where younger guests can make new friends while participating in supervised beach sports, games, arts and crafts and other fun activities. Meanwhile, nightly entertainment at the resort will include live music, cultural performances and other events such as wine tastings with expert sommeliers.
"With elevated amenities along with Playa's award-winning Service from the Heart and an extraordinary destination, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun represents the very best in all-inclusive luxury," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. "Since partnering with Hyatt less than a decade ago, the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara brands have become the premier all-inclusive experiences throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. We look forward to expanding our footprint together with Hyatt and our investment partners."
Right now, travelers can take advantage of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun's Grand Opening Sale featuring up to 20 percent off the standard rate for bookings made through November 15, 2021, for stays through February 28, 2023.
To learn more about this new property or to book your stay, contact a travel advisor or visit resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-riviera-cancun.
