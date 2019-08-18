A Hidden Haven at Marigot Bay
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina August 18, 2019
It’s the end of summer but that doesn’t mean that weary travelers can’t be looking to their next sojourn. If you spent your summer galavanting around the globe, maybe your next stop should be one of peace and tranquility?
Marigot Bay Resort & Marina in Saint Lucia is a sprawling property with outstanding accommodations, personalized service and a secret retreat.
The Spa Village, tucked away in a secluded garden, is an oasis of privacy waiting to welcome guests for a well-deserved relaxation session.
Guests can enjoy a variety of signature treatments that are focused on wellness and beauty and utilize the phases of the moon.
For example, the New Moon—a Time for Rejuvenation includes a foot massage with herbal oils, a seaweed and eucalyptus salt scrub, a seaweed wrap and concludes with a rose, jasmine and eucalyptus massage.
Waking Moon—a Time to Refocus Your Energy is a 120-minute treatment that incorporates jasmine to release the creative spirit. It begins with a foot massage, a scalp massage and includes a petal and salt scrub. The experience concludes with a Jasmine mask and a full body massage.
The Full Moon—A Time to Meet Your Achievements treatment is for guests who want to live life to their fullest. The balancing experience includes a rose oil foot massage, exfoliation, a relaxing massage and a lymphatic facial to bring harmony to all systems.
The Waning Moon is a cleansing treatment that includes s foot massage, a lymphatic massage and a cleansing facial.
At the Spa Village, guests can also book exclusive Saint Lucian treatments, including the Fiksyon, a potion used for centuries to get rid of aches and pains. Panse is a cleansing ritual and Volcan is a treatment using mud from the Soufriere volcano.
Guests can also choose from a variety of traditional massage treatments and skincare regimens.
A Fitness Suite offers additional wellness and includes a gym, fitness programs such as pilates and yoga.
