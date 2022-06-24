A New Hard Rock Resort & Casino Is Coming To Greece’s Athens Riviera
Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Laurie Baratti June 24, 2022
A special event was held in Athens on Thursday to usher in the start of a new partnership between Hard Rock International (HRI) and GEK TERNA Group for the creation of a brand-new integrated casino-resort. . The latter is a Greek development company that will be responsible for the project’s construction within ‘The Ellinikon’, a premier coastal community and business district located on an iconic section of the Athens Riviera.
Set to open in 2026, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens will become a unique European destination, which combines the five-star luxury hotel experience with a world-class gaming floor; a state-of-the-art, signature Hard Rock entertainment venue; an internationally renowned food and beverage scene; premium meeting and convention spaces; a luxurious Rock Spa and Pool Complex; and a high-end retail and dining promenade.
"We are thrilled to announce the partnership with GEK TERNA Group and further expand Hard Rock's reach across the globe in the great City of Athens," Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman, said at the event. "This development will bring over 3,000 jobs to the people of Greece and we look forward to [bringing] our unique brand of entertainment to provide an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages."
"This development will create a premium tourism spot, expected to offer employment to thousands of people, yield significant revenues to the public sector, and add value to Greece's brand," remarked George Peristeris, Chairman and CEO of GEK TERNA Group. "Along with Hard Rock we are realizing a private investment of over 1 billion euros, reaffirming our trust in Greece's prospects and potential."
Spanning three distinct tiers, the central Tower will integrate three separate orientations corresponding to the geographic reference points around it: the sea, the Acropolis and Mount Hymettus. The Tower will house more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites, totaling almost 3,500 beds, with accommodations either overlooking the waterfront or providing views over Athens facing the Parthenon. Design-wise the Tower takes its inspiration from the sea,
Situated in one of Europe’s most enviable coastal locations, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens will take advantage of the year-round sunshine and Mediterranean climate through use of indoor-outdoor spaces. Guests will get to enjoy the highest outdoor rooftop terrace in Athens, including a rooftop pool deck, multiple bars, and the brand’s signature Rock Spa and Body Rock Fitness facilities.
Key elements of the project’s design will include open spaces, gardens and water features, with nearly 205,000 square meters (about 673,000 square feet) of total green space for guests to enjoy. Architects will draw upon traditional elements of the region, including the sea, arts and culture, and ancient Greek mythology, with a focus on harmonious integration with the natural environment.
Occupying nearly 15,000 square meters (over 49,000 square feet), the vibrant casino space, will feature 200 gaming tables and 2,000 machines. Meanwhile, a Hard Rock Live theater—inspired by the ancient Greek amphitheater—will be designed with a 3,000-guest capacity, with a stage that can open on the exterior for outdoor concerts and festivals, adding another 7,500 open-air seats.
An outdoor village area will host a variety of high-end retail outlets, dining terraces with local and international restaurants, and bars and lounges. A conference and exhibition center, occupying an area of over 23,000 square meters (75,460 square feet), will include a large expo hall, ballrooms, and meeting and support spaces.
Construction on the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens is expected to begin in the first partof 2023 and continue for roughly three years. It’s the latest addition to HRI’s expansive portfolio of properties, with 265 current locations in over 70 countries worldwide; including owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Venues and Cafes.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Athens, Greece
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS