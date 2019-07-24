A Personal Touch on Destination Weddings in Mexico
July 24, 2019
As destination weddings continue to become more popular, engaged couples begin to discuss the idea of traveling for their special day. More often than not, destination weddings are less expensive than having a traditional wedding in the U.S. Also, they tend to be less stressful, as everything is usually taken care of by an on-property wedding planner.
One of the biggest benefits, however, is that the couple gets to enjoy at least a few days, if not an entire week, with friends and family. Most wedding guests will make a vacation out of the event and choose to stay in the destination a few days before and after the big day.
Palace Resorts has nine different properties throughout Mexico where couples can choose to get married at. There are five properties in Cancun, one in Isla Mujeres, one in Cozumel, one in Playa del Carmen and one in Los Cabos.
When people initially think about a destination wedding, they often envision a breezy beach ceremony right before sunset. However, the white sandy beach is just one of the many venue locations offered. Palace Resorts also has elegant gazebos, indoor ballrooms and a Catholic Chapel.
Personalized touches are ideal when creating a dream wedding, and Palace Resorts has numerous opportunities for guests to make the wedding their own. Starting with décor, the resorts have a massive selection to pick from. Couples can choose from the already designed inspirations or choose to create their own look.
In addition to décor, when it comes to desserts, there is much more than just a small cake option. The pastry team offers cupcakes, cake pops, donuts and more.
It’s not the easiest thing for couples to ask guests to spend money on attending a destination wedding—although in most cases guests are excited about a vacation opportunity. However, Palace Resorts makes this a little easier by offering up to $1500 in resort credit for guests to use on spa services, tours, romantic dinners and much more.
In addition to the resort credit, couples can also receive group benefits including upgrades, private events and more.
With ideal beachfront locations near destination attractions, delicious dining, endless entertainment and activities and more, Palace Resorts provides wonderful experiences for destination wedding groups. All couples have to worry about is making memories to last a lifetime.
