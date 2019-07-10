A Relaxing Getaway at Sandos Playacar
Janeen Christoff July 10, 2019
If life has you stressed out, a relaxing getaway might be the answer, and at Sandos Playacar Beach Resort, relaxation is the name of the game.
The seaside escape in the Riviera Maya has all of the required elements for a stress-free getaway: sparkling pools, beautiful views, cozy guestrooms, amazing food, but next-level amenities truly soothe the senses.
Stay in the Select Club and enjoy spacious rooms with premium amenities. This adults-only space offers an oceanfront swimming pool, and each room offers upgraded amenities such as bathrobes and other details. Guests will also find premium bars, an adults-only breakfast buffet and poolside cookouts.
Visitors can choose from the Select Superior and Select Club Oceanfront rooms. Superior rooms are located between the main pool and the beach and have a private furnished balcony, free Wi-Fi access, 24-hour room service and more.
The oceanfront rooms feature 322 square feet of living space, views of the Caribbean Sea, a welcome fruit basket, a VIP minibar and more.
Sandos Playacar is the ideal place to unwind, not just because of its beautiful guest rooms and exclusive adults-only spaces but because of its fantastic Spa Del Mar.
Here, visitors can take advantage of oceanfront massages, wellness opportunities, a fitness center, walking paths and a hydrotherapy area.
For those looking to relax and rejuvenate, one of the most alluring features of Sandos Playacar could be the outdoor hydrotherapy area at the Spa Del Mar, which soothes water jets and Jacuzzis in an open-air environment.
Guests can also recharge with a variety of therapy offerings that include relaxation massages, aromatherapy treatments, pre-natal massages, lymphatic drainage, hot stone therapy, Thai massages and the Sandos Special, which is an 80-minute treatment that blends different therapies, including acupressure, stretching, foot reflexology and more.
Body treatments are also available to guests. These include the Cocoa Charm 80-minute anti-stress wrap as well as an after-sun body and facial treatment.
Those who want to keep themselves fresh and healthy can choose from a variety of facial treatments that fight aging and balance skin. Choose from the Hydra Balance, Beauty Bar, Men’s Facial or Wrinkle Corrector treatments.
Guests can also take advantage of special wellness rituals. Thai Magic is an 80-minute journey, using assisted yoga to stretch and meditate, that aims to improve body flexibility, relieve stress and reduce tiredness and muscular fatigue.
Visitors can also work out in Sandos Playacar’s state-of-the-art fitness center or stroll through the resort’s natural gardens on the Camino de la Salud (health path), which weaves around the property.
