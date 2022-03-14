A Romantic All-Inclusive Vacation Spot in Barbados
Sandals Resorts is known for being one of the best in adults-only, all-inclusive resort vacations throughout the Caribbean, but when combined with the natural beauty of Barbados, this is one sunny getaway you don’t want to miss.
Voted the “Caribbean’s Leading Resort” for five years in a row by the World Travel Awards, Sandals Barbados in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados offers a serene beach getaway with plenty of included amenities.
Located along the beautiful Maxwell Beach south of Bridgetown and only fifteen minutes from the Grantley Adams International Airport, it offers 280 rooms and suites with beach and garden view options, as well as Crystal Lagoon swim-up suites, which feature zero-entry access to Barbados’ longest river pool along with a private patio and a soaking tub fit for two.
Other accommodation options include butler-level suites with 24/7 access to butler service, beachfront suites and wheelchair accessible options.
Set next to the Sandals Royal Barbados, guests can enjoy amenities at both resorts, including eleven bars and eighteen restaurants between the two of them, one being the Bombay restaurant, the first of its kind, which serves flavorful Indian dishes in an inviting and colorful atmosphere. Other restaurants include Cafe de Paris, Kimonos Oriental Cuisine, Spices Caribbean Cuisine and many more. All coffee at the resort is provided by Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend Coffee.
Complimentary activities abound at the Sandals Barbados, from PADI-certified Scuba diving lessons to ocean kayaking, glass-bottom boats, hobie cats and much more. When the sun slips down, guests can enjoy live music and entertainment on the beach and in other areas of the resort, including cocktail parties, live bands and more.
Additionally, couples can continue their health and wellness regimes with yoga classes, fitness classes and access to the resort’s fitness center. For an additional price, couples can enjoy a variety of pampering experiences at the Red Lane Spa, including couples massages.
With close proximity to St. Lawrence Gap, travelers can easily access the best in shopping and dining experiences, and guests can also book tours through reputable tour operators to visit other attractions, like Harrison’s Cave, local shipwrecks, Barbados Wildlife Reserve or St. Nicholas Abbey.
Events, including weddings and vow renewals, can easily be held at this property, with two 1,000 square-foot meeting rooms plus an additional 6,500 square-foot space at the Sandals Royal Barbados. Plus, lovers can enjoy an intimate wedding for free when they book three nights or more.
Couples can’t go wrong with a Sandals resort, but the Sandals Barbados is a great place to consider, especially if you and your partner haven’t yet visited the stunning Caribbean isle.
