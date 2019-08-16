A Singular Experience at TRS Coral Hotel
If you are enticed by the draw of virgin beaches, turquoise waters and an adults-only atmosphere, head to the Mexican Caribbean for a singular stay.
TRS Coral Hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, draws on exclusivity to provide guests with a personalized, VIP experience.
The oceanfront resort, nestled on the shores of Costa Mujeres, delivers on its promise of “infinite indulgence” with unique features such as loft suites, swim-up suites, cabaret shows accompanied by five-star dining experiences and the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center.
The resort features 469 modern, spacious suites with ocean views. The 268 junior suites feature two full-size or one king-size bed, a whirlpool bathtub, a sofa bed, a terrace with a hammock and a Nespresso coffee maker.
There are also 88 swim-up junior suites. These include all of the same amenities with the addition of access to a semi-private pool.
The 98 loft suites are divided between two floors and add a hydro-massage bath on the terrace.
Eleven Ambassador suites feature a separate living room and two bathrooms, and four additional Ambassador suites offer swim-up pool access.
One of the stand-out features of the property is the Chic Cabaret & Restaurant, which provides guests with access to spectacular performances while enjoying first-class cuisine.
TRS Coral Hotel guests have access to their own private pool and a complete program of activities and games created by the resort’s team of professionals, POP Entertainment.
Guest can also escape to the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness where a massive 51,020-square-foot space distributed over two floors awaits them complete with water slides, whirlpools, a relaxation area, cold baths,
hydro-massage baths, an ice cabin, steam rooms, a dry and a moist sauna, a foot bath with stones and a sensation shower.
There’s also a fully equipped and a roster of spa and beauty treatments to keep guests looking their best.
The resort is part of Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa so in addition to all of the amenities at TRS Coral, guests can choose to explore Grand Palladium’s eight restaurants and 15 bars. Culinary options include flavors from around the world such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Mediterranean. Bars offer swim-up services, beachside service, a sports bar, a lobby bar and more.
There are also four pools with direct access to the beach, and a number of sports and water
activities available.
