A Superior Family Stay at Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda
Patrick Clarke August 27, 2019
Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda presents families vacationing in Mexico's stunning Riviera Maya an elevated experience from check-in to check-out through its special Family Concierge offering.
Featuring an extensive selection of amenities and services such as a supervised Kids Zone and luxurious suites providing enhanced comfort and privacy, the concept is a no-brainer for families seeking a unique experience they can all share together.
Guests will be assigned a personal butler on arrival as well as a complimentary cellphone making it easy to stay in touch. Your butler can give your family a personal tour of the resort, book reservations for the spa and other activities, personalize your family's minibar, prepare your whirlpool bathtub and much more.
One-of-a-kind services available to Family Concierge guests also include special turndown service for kids with milk and cookies, a welcome beach kit, video game consoles available on request, an aromatherapy menu and special amenities for kids and teens.
Additional highlights include exclusive access to the Family Concierge private heated pool featuring a swim-up bar and relaxing Bali beds; a private beach area with concierge service and a multi-level Family Concierge lounge equipped with air conditioning for private check-in and check-out. The lounge also includes a library, Wi-Fi, a daily continental breakfast buffet, coffee and drinks served all day.
Guests booked in Family Concierge will also have exclusive access to Olio, an inviting restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine including delicious pasta dishes and aromatic pizzas on the terrace. Olio is just one of more than a dozen on-site restaurants Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda guests can choose from.
Family Concierge guests will also have access to the YHI Spa water ritual facilities and private fitness facilities for the duration of their stay. An exclusive massage area and private meeting rooms can be reserved at an additional cost.
