A Winter Getaway in Wisconsin’s Hidden Gem
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann January 20, 2021
With many international borders still closed and restrictions getting even tighter for the destinations that are open, many travelers are seeking out places to visit that are closer to home. There is undoubtedly a pent-up demand for travel, and people aren’t able to hunker down much longer.
Those who reside in the Midwest are in luck, as Sand Valley Resort in central Wisconsin is open and welcoming guests for its inaugural winter season.
Set on 10,000 acres in a secluded area, visitors to Sand Valley will quickly find the peace and quiet they are in search of. With its major attraction being golf during the summer months, its vast landscapes transition into a perfect winter playground.
Although golf will always lead the way for the guest experience, the owners of Sand Valley hoped to also provide a place for people to enjoy after the golf season wrapped up for the year. Michael Carbiener, general manager of Sand Valley, said the plans for a fall and winter season developed in mid-2020 when the demand for a safe, outdoor getaway became apparent.
"When it became clear that the impact of the pandemic would last longer than expected, we saw an opportunity to promote a safe refuge for working professionals, families and couples to escape the monotony of isolation and reconnect with the beauty of the outdoors," Carbiener said.
Miles of groomed trails invite guests to explore while enjoying activities such as hiking, sledding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. The resort also has fat tire bikes for guests to ride throughout their stay. From wooded lanes through lines of pine trees to wide-open areas within the rolling dunes, the trails offer a variety of scenery.
One of the ponds is even cleared off and kept smooth for ice skating, and there are two goals set up for hockey games to be played. Ice fishing is also available when arranged prior to arrival.
When it’s time to warm up, cozy accommodations await, and guests can curl up in front of the fireplace with a good book, movie, card game or any indoor activity of choice.
Accommodations are a blend of modern and rustic and consist of lodge rooms, suites and multi-room cottages. Whether it’s a solo traveler, a couple, a large family or a small group, each party is sure to find a lodging option to fit their needs.
The spacious cottages come equipped with a full kitchen and common area, four bedrooms, fire pits, a screened-in porch and more. Large picture windows allow for stunning views of the surrounding scenery.
The kitchens are stocked with everything needed to prepare meals, but those who aren’t interested in cooking during their stay can choose to eat at Aldo’s Farm & Table, the on-site restaurant serving up local menu options along with delicious drinks. Guest dining at Aldo's is open from Thursday to Sunday each week.
A less than three-hour drive from the Milwaukee area, Sand Valley is an ideal spot for a weekend getaway in the heart of winter.
The comfortable accommodations and endless activities also mean it could work for an extended stay trip. With many adults working remotely and children going to school virtually, families can choose to take their routine to Sand Valley and enjoy the activities around their work and school schedule.
In addition to being open for the winter season, Sand Valley is also hosting a number of events over the next few months. The resort kicked off the year with a wellness weekend, including a Wim Hof workshop, and a “Winter Wine, Dine & Unwind Weekend,” and January will wrap up with a culinary-focused weekend at the end of the month.
Other upcoming events to scope out currently include Snow Valley Weekend, Valentine’s Weekend Retreat and Guest Chef Weekend: Michael Ponzio, Union League Club in February and Brews & Brats Winter Festival in March.
Carbiener said the resort is especially excited about the Snow Valley Weekend taking place February 2-5, and Brews & Brats Festival March 5-7, and that some of these special weekends may even turn into annual events.
"With 10,000 acres of beautiful landscape, a plethora of outdoor adventures and a cozy indoor setting, we feel that we’re well positioned to provide a memorable Midwest getaway in this current environment," said Carbiener.
Visit sandvalley.com to learn more or to get your winter getaway on the books.
For more information on Wisconsin
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS