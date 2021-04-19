AC Hotel Columbus Downtown Announces June Opening
AC Hotel Columbus Downtown is slated to welcome its first guests in June. The property features a prime location that intersects the city’s bustling business district, Arena District, and Short North Arts District. As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands and managed by award-winning hotel development and management company Concord Hospitality, the modern 160-room urban property will be a premiere getaway for leisure and business travelers looking to experience the best Columbus has to offer.
“The opening of the AC Hotel Columbus Downtown is symbolic of our city’s cultural growth in recent years,” said General Manager Lisa Garner, who joined Concord Hospitality in 2017 to oversee two Marriott hotels that remain under her watch in addition to the soon-to-open property. “The arrival of a lifestyle brand like AC Hotels by Marriott® helps cement Columbus’ reputation as a cultural innovator and tastemaker on the beat of what is trending in dining, art and entertainment. I’m proud to lead this incredible team and excited to find creative ways to utilize the city’s key attributes to enhance our guest experience.”
With a pulse on the artistic heartbeat of the city, the hotel encourages guests to experience the art, culture and culinary traits that have earned Columbus its reputation as “The Hippest City in the Midwest.” The hotel features an inviting lobby with purposeful design and curated artwork that gives room to collaborative, flexible spaces. Its 160 guest rooms and suites provide a seamless, thoughtful experience that harmoniously blends with the area’s vibrant surroundings.
Guests can enjoy European-inspired breakfasts at the hotel’s signature AC Kitchen with warm butter croissants, artisan cured meats such as thinly sliced Italian prosciutto, an international selection of cheeses, as well as yogurts and cereals, seasonal fruits and local specialties. The contemporary hotel offers 2,400 square feet of private event space with floor-to-ceiling panoramic skyline views, and the AC Lounge® by Lumin SkyBar, which doubles as a communal space by day and a lively social hub by night. Overlooking Park Street with scenic sunset views, the refined rooftop experience will transport guests to evenings in Barcelona with a variety of Spanish-inspired tapas, local craft beers and hand-crafted cocktails, including a selection of signature gin tonics.
The hotel offers easy access to numerous landmarks and attractions, including the Nationwide Arena, new Columbus Crew Stadium, Greater Columbus Convention Center, The Scioto Mile and more than 350 restaurants, bars and retail shops. It is just a 10-minute drive from John Glenn International Airport and within a half day’s driving distance of more than a dozen major U.S. cities. The property is helping its first guests fuel up for fun with a Summer Road Trip Package. Travelers who book between June 6 and August 22, 2021, will receive a $50 gas credit per night of their visit and complimentary nightly parking.
