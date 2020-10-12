AIC Hotel Group Launches Free Medical Insurance Plan
October 12, 2020
AIC Hotel Group unveiled free medical insurance for wedding and social groups at its all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean, including UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya, for new bookings made through Dec. 31, 2020 “for travel any time,” the company said.
The My Travel Assistance Basic insurance covers guests from the moment they check in until the moment they check out. It provides coverage of up to $10,000 in medical assistance for COVID-19 related illness, “sudden illness or accidents that occur inside or outside the hotel, services include ambulance transfers, hospitalization, telemedicine and prescribed extended stays for up to 10 days,” AIC Hotel Group said.
For an additional $20, guests can upgrade to My Travel Assistance Plus, which offers the same benefits as the basic plan, but with coverage for up to $20,000.
Existing wedding and social groups booked at AIC Hotel Group participating properties can add My Travel Assistance for $20 per person or My Travel Assistance Plus for $40 per person.
“Part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience to our guests includes ensuring that their safety, wellbeing and peace of mind come before anything else,” said Frank Maduro, AIC Hotel Group’s vice president of marketing.
“Our new travel assistance program adds that extra layer of security travelers now look for before committing to booking a trip, and we’ve done our best to provide coverage that can be applied to most unpredictable and strenuous situations.”
