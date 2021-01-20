ALG Expanded Global Portfolio in 2020
Janeen Christoff January 20, 2021
Apple Leisure Group (ALG) expanded its portfolio in 2020, adding resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, including Greece.
AMResorts, a subsidiary of ALG, now includes 69 hotels and a development pipeline that includes 59 properties in their branded portfolio across Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. Its European expansion in 2020, which includes Greece and significant growth in Spain, means that the company achieved an 85 percent increase in room inventory.
“This year marks a new chapter for the Group, as we come off of the successes of the last decade by nearly doubling AMResorts’ portfolio and seeing demand return across our vacation brands,” said ALG CEO, Alejandro Reynal. “The solid foundation we have built has enabled us to be resilient during these challenging times, and we are eager to start a new chapter in our story of success.”
The AMResorts pipeline currently includes 22 new builds and 37 conversions. Once finished, the company will have reached its goal of 103 branded properties by the end of 2021.
“Our business model has proven to resonate with owners and investors in Europe, leading to our rapid yet steady growth in that region,” said Javier Coll, the president for global business development. “Despite the challenges of the past year, we are optimistic about the opportunities to continue executing a successful global expansion strategy which will take our portfolio of AMResorts® branded properties to more than 100 resorts by the end of 2021.”
Record Growth in Europe
AMResorts more than tripled its presence in Europe. The resort company ended the year with 13,590 rooms and becoming the fourth largest hotel brand, by the number of beds, in Spain. In total, 36 properties were added to the European footprint.
AMResorts announced three new properties on the Greek islands of Crete, Corfu and Zante, including the first Dreams Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts-branded hotels to the destinations. The properties will undergo extensive renovations before their debuts as AMResorts hotels in 2022.
The company also announced its first resorts on the Iberian Peninsula. The Alua branded properties will be in Andalucia and Murcia that cater mainly to Spanish tourists.
“Even though it was an extremely complex year around the world, in 2020 we accomplished unprecedented growth for Apple Leisure Group and AMResorts thanks to our owners’ trust in our ability to consistently deliver a strong return on investment,” said Javier águila, president of AMResorts Europe and global strategy. “In 2021, we will continue to rely on the same successful formula as we seek new opportunities to continue to grow in existing and new resort and urban destinations in Spain, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Croatia and Turkey.”
Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean
AMResorts opened several properties in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, a cornerstone for its brands, opening Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa, Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, Dreams Natura Resort & Spa and Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana, while preparing for the debut of Secrets Playa del Carmen Resort & Spa in 2021.
While closed for COVID-19, several properties underwent renovations and enhancements. Secrets and Dreams properties, including Secrets Maroma Beach Resort & Spa, which upgraded its pool with beach-like access on one side. Sunscape Puerto Vallarta transformed its kids’ pool into a 6,200 square foot waterpark designed for families.
Currently, all AMResorts branded properties in Mexico have reopened. All of the resorts in the Caribbean have opened with the exception of Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa, which will reopen in late-January.
In Central America, Dreams Playa Bonita Panama will reopen in March.
