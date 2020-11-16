Last updated: 05:51 PM ET, Mon November 16 2020

AMResorts to Manage Three Resorts in Greece

Hotel & Resort AMResorts Claudette Covey November 16, 2020

Dreams Corfu
Dreams Corfu. (photo via AMResorts)

AMResorts is broadening its Europe scope to Greece, where it will manage three properties on Crete, Corfu and Zante, which will operate under the Dreams and Alua brands.

In 2019, the company entered the European market with 19 hotels in Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands.

The three all-inclusive resorts in Greece include the 357-room Dreams Crete, the 327-room Dreams Corcyra in Corfu and the 161-room Alua Soul Plagos Beach in Zante.

The properties are scheduled to undergo significant renovations and are scheduled to debut in the summer of 2022.

“Our arrival to Greece, one of Europe’s main tourist destinations, launches our expansion beyond Spain and proves the interest of institutional investors in the AMResorts portfolio of brands, as well as our proven experience with this type of investment – positioned to play a key role in the dynamization of the hotel industry in the coming year,” said Javier Aguila, Group President AMResorts Europe & Global Strategy. “This milestone also confirms the robustness of our company amidst the complex context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

With the addition of the Greece resorts, AMResorts’ Europe portfolio will include 22 properties and 7,205 rooms.

“Despite the challenges that our industry has encountered this year, the flexibility of our business model paired, with the strength of our brands, conform the backbone of our ongoing expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa territory, and the foundation of our overall success,” said Javier Coll, AMResorts Group President of Global Business Development.

