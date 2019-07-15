ALG Opens Europe’s First Secrets Resort in Mallorca, Spain
Hotel & Resort Apple Leisure Group July 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The AMResorts brand continues to grow, expanding with the recent opening of Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa in Europe. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
AMResorts—an Apple Leisure Group (ALG) brand and one of the industry’s leading sales, marketing and brand managers—in partnership with Hesperia Resorts & Hotels, one of Spain’s top hotel groups, celebrated last Thursday July 11th, the official inauguration of Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa—the first AMResorts-branded property in Europe.
The ALG Europe team hosted a VIP celebration to commemorate the opening of the five-star, adults-only property, located in Paguera, in the Calvià municipality of Mallorca. Alice Campello—model, influencer and wife of the Atlético de Madrid player álvaro Morata—served as the master of ceremonies, with other attendees including Iago Negueruela, Minister of Economic Model, Tourism and Labor of the Balearic Islands; and Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, Mayor of Calvià; in addition to a large swath of Mallorca’s civil society.
As part of a wide-ranging €3.5 million-renovation, the luxury, all-inclusive property now offers 162 rooms and suites, a unique hospitality concept, renewed food and beverage program—including four restaurant and five bar concepts from the brand’s iconic culinary offer—a heated outdoor pool, a gym, a spa, among other luxurious facilities and amenities.
“Opening the first branded property in Europe, under the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand which is strongly positioned in Mexico and the Caribbean, is a key milestone in our European expansion and a decisive pillar of our global business strategy,” said Javier Coll, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of ALG.
Javier águila, President of ALG’s European division stated: “Choosing Mallorca as the base for the first Secrets-branded hotel in Europe, within the framework of our ambitious expansion plan throughout the continent, was not a coincidence. Our company is firmly committed to the Balearic Islands –a strong destination where our corporate headquarters are also located.”
Jordi Ferrer, CEO of Hesperia Hotels & Resorts, stressed that “the inauguration of Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa represents an important milestone in the new era for Hesperia, while at the same time reinforces our leisure business with a high-end hotel that will serve as a clear example of the quality tourism options on the island. We are proud to have reached this milestone with exceptional allies like ALG and AMResorts.”
Marketed by AMResorts and under the ownership and management of Hesperia Resorts & Hotels, Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa continues ALG’s aggressive European expansion, which began in December 2018 with the acquisition of a majority stake in the Spanish hotel chain Alua Hotels & Resorts.
The new property marks the sixteenth Secrets Resorts & Spa resort, which until now was centered primarily throughout Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. By the end of the year, AMResorts also plans to open the Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa, another result of the strategic alliance between ALG and Hesperia Hotels & Resorts.
To learn more about the Apple Leisure Group advantage, please visit www.algdevelopment.com.
SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group press release.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, AMResorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Spain
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS