All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels: Kids Stay Free in Paradise

The view from a balcony at Hard Rock Puerto Vallarta.

Looking to book a family getaway? Planning a vacation with the family can be tricky: parents want to relax in paradise but also make sure the kids enjoy themselves as well. This is where the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels come in with their Limitless All-Inclusive program.

Families with two kids, ages 12 & under, who book their stay at one of the Hard Rock’s all-inclusive locations will stay free with only one full paying adult.

The parents and kids will never forget their stay, with live entertainment, over-the-top amenities, beautiful seaside luxury and unlimited tours, golf, and much more.

The launch of Kidz Bop Experience at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana was kicked off with a traditional guitar smashing.

With Limitless All-inclusive, there's no limit to the number of tours, golf, and spa treatments parents can fit into their stay, which means they're free to relax each and every way they'd like. Meanwhile, the kids get to perfect their dance moves with the KIDZ BOP Experience. Here they’ll sing karaoke, jam out to their favorite hits, and even make some of their own.

All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels offer perks to agents as well, awarding up to 19% commission and amplified rewards. Everybody wins when booking a stay at a Hard Rock Hotel!

Unlimited Spa Services in Mexico & Dominican Republic at the All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels!
Unlimited Spa Services in Mexico & Dominican Republic at the All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels! (Photo Courtesy of Travel Impressions)

The Limitless All-Inclusive program is the future in all-inclusive luxury and the vacation experience – Hard Rock Hotels have nixed the cap on resort credit dollars for families to sit back, relax and fully indulge in paradise and luxury.

Hard Rock Hotels’ all-inclusive resorts are located in Cancun, Punta Cana, Riviera Maya and Vallarta. A resort in Los Cabos will be opening this October. The window to book a stay now through December of 2020 closes on December 21, 2019.

To book a stay now, or learn more about the Hard Rock’s Limitless All-Inclusive program, visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/experience/all-inclusive-resorts.

