All-Inclusive Paradise for Adults in Playa del Carmen

All-inclusive luxuries, reserved exclusively for adults, await at Hilton Playa del Carmen, scene of one of the Mexican Caribbean’s trendiest travel destinations. In coastal Playa del Carmen, located along the Riviera Maya, high-end, modern amenities meet small-town charm.
Situated on the sand, and just steps from Playa del Carmen’s famous Fifth Avenue shopping and entertainment destination, the AAA Four-Diamond Hilton Playa del Carmen features over 500 all-suite accommodations, including beachfront walkout and swim-up suite options.
Sumptuous suites are available in eleven categories, from Junior to Presidential, and feature elegant, warm wood touches, decadent polished stone floors and floor-to-ceiling windows. Private, furnished terraces and balconies provide an intimate outdoor space with stunning views over the ocean or gardens below.
Thoughtful amenities include aromatherapy turndown service, jetted tubs, steam showers, Bose stereo, Nespresso gourmet coffee machine and complimentary minibar, restocked daily.
Guests can enjoy elite dining experiences at any of seven elegant, on-site eateries: Asiana Asian fusion; Rincon Mexicano traditional Mexican; El Mediterraneo Mediterranean cuisine; Maria Marie Mexican-French fusion; Spice Nouvelle Mexican and American cuisine; Pelicanos Caribbean fusion; and Chef’s Plate International haute cuisine.
The resort’s five other food-and-beverage establishments include a specialty Tequileria and Cigar Club Bar; the Lobby Bar; Trade Winds, a poolside watering hole with unique seating situated inside the pool itself; Aromas Coffee House to fulfill all-day coffee and tea needs and offering an assortment of bakery items; and Barefoot Snack Bar, located adjacent to the main pool and mere steps from the beach, which helps to keep guests fueled up with pizzas, paninis, salads, smoothies and ready-to-go snacks and drinks.
Plus, there are always indulgent room-service options available for discreet delivery, 24 hours a day.
Guests will find plenty of ways to play and relax in Hilton Playa del Carmen’s lush resort setting, including taking a dip in an Olympic-sized, freshwater pool featuring a 164-foot lap lane, the tranquil relaxation pool or in-pool hot tubs.
There are pool activities like water volleyball and special, Saturday-night Foam Parties in the main pool with champagne for all.
If you fancy a splash in the Caribbean Sea, ask to borrow complimentary snorkeling gear or bodyboards, take an introductory SCUBA lesson and learn to dive among the coral reefs, embark on a kayaking tour or sail out on a Hobie catamaran.
Land-based activities include Zumba, salsa and merengue classes; table games like billiards or ping-pong; and tennis on the rooftop court.
For something a little more physically demanding, aerobics, spinning and pilates classes are offered in the recently-upgraded, fully-equipped fitness center. Or, join fitness instructors for the Fitness Challenge, an energetic day stuffed with a series of outdoor activities.
Don’t forget to visit Hilton Playa del Carmen’s SPAzul, a healing retreat where ancient philosophies and cutting-edge wellness techniques come together to create a truly indulgent spa experience. Here, dedicated therapists approach their craft as an art, applying innovative techniques with wholehearted care and compassion for their clients.
Every spa journey includes access to a multi-step, healing hydrotherapy circuit, which balances contrasting warm and cold temperatures, and high and low pressures, to reinvigorate your circulatory system and induce profound relaxation.
A unique feature of SPAzul is the traditional, Mesoamerican Temezcal stone and herbal steam bath, which clients can take under the guidance of an expert in order to find renewal through the cleansing of physical and spiritual impurities and realign themselves with the Earth, nature and positive energy.
