Last updated: 06:48 AM ET, Mon May 17 2021

All Sandals and Beaches Resorts Open in the Caribbean: A "Landmark Day"

Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Jim Byers May 16, 2021

Beaches Ocho Rios
Beaches Ocho Rios

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart announces the reopening of its two Barbados hotels – Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados – calling the moment a “landmark day."

Sandals says this marks the first time since the start of the pandemic that all Caribbean destinations flying the Sandals Resorts and/or Beaches Resorts flags are accepting guests.

“Today is a landmark day for Sandals Resorts International, marking the first time since the start of the pandemic, that we are operational in every Caribbean destination we serve,” said Stewart. “This is a testament to our incredible team, our loyal guests and travel advisors who trust our brands to deliver on our promises of putting the health and safety of their customers first.”

All Sandals Resorts, except for Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, which is undergoing an extensive transformation and will reopen November 4, 2021 are fully open and operational. All three Beaches Resorts, with locations in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, are also open.

“We are thrilled to get back to work in every destination where we operate in the Caribbean. And while it is a joy to welcome guests and satisfy the pent-up demand for our style of luxury included vacationing, it is also extremely gratifying to know that we are part of a tourism engine that will bring real and meaningful opportunity to our team members and the greater Caribbean community. We are proud to have led the reopening efforts throughout the Caribbean and set a standard for how to safely and successfully welcome back travelers. It’s really a great day and just the beginning,” said Stewart.

Jim Byers
