Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Thu June 30 2022

American Hotel & Lodging Association Expands Recruitment Campaign

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 30, 2022

Now hiring.
Companies are hiring. (photo courtesy NicoElNino/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The hospitality industry is struggling to meet staffing requirements, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) aims to help by expanding its recruitment campaign.

AHLA found that nearly all hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, and half reported being severely understaffed, according to a recent member survey. Ninety-seven percent indicated that they are experiencing staffing shortages, and 49 percent said that those shortages were severe.

Hotels are offering a range of incentives for potential hires to bring people back to the hospitality workforce. Research shows that 90 percent have increased wages. In addition, 71 percent of AHLA members said that they are offering greater flexibility with scheduling, and 43 percent have expanded benefits.

These efforts have been met with some success. During the last three months, respondents noted that they have hired an additional 23 new employees per property, but open positions remain, and nearly all properties are struggling to fill those.

“If you've ever thought about working at a hotel, now's the time because the pay is better than it's ever been, the benefits are better than they’ve ever been, and the opportunity is better than it's ever been. The expansion of AHLA Foundation’s ‘A Place to Stay’ recruitment campaign will help us bring this message to the masses at a crucial time, helping expand the hotel industry’s pool of prospective workers and grow our talent pipeline,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers.

In order to help hotels recruit talent and fill the more than 130,000 open positions in the U.S., AHLA Foundation has expanded its “A Place to Stay” multi-channel advertising campaign. The campaign highlights the hospitality industry’s more than 200 career pathways and has been expanded to new markets. The campaign now includes 14 cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and Tampa.

Additionally, AHLA has expanded its bilingual English/Spanish efforts and developed several enhanced digital strategies to further target prospective employees.

“With hotels on a hiring spree amid surging summer travel demand, our industry is providing current and prospective hotel employees historic opportunities for good-paying, lifelong careers," said Rosanna Maietta, AHLA executive vice president of communications and public relations and president and CEO of AHLA Foundation. "‘A Place to Stay’ helps us tell that story by highlighting the many pathways and countless career opportunities the hotel industry provides.”

Janeen Christoff
