AMResorts Introduces Onsite Testing, Extended Stays and Increased Flexibility

Hotel & Resort AMResorts Janeen Christoff January 14, 2021

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa
PHOTO: Preferred Club Pool at Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa. (photo via AMResorts)

AMResorts has introduced CleanComplete+.

The enhanced program now offers onsite Covid-19 antigen testing, extended quarantine stay accommodations and increased booking flexibility at no cost to travelers heading to the United States.

It accompanies AMResorts existing safety and hygiene program and assists travelers needing to meet the U.S.’s new CDC guidelines.

“AMResorts branded properties will do all they can to help guests navigate new travel requirements and logistics,” said Gonzalo del Peon, Group president of AMResorts Americas and Global Commercial. “With an increasing number of countries requiring a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entry, it is important that guests have an easy, hassle-free way to secure test results within the comfort and safety of AMResorts branded properties.”

The new program will be in place on January 26, 2021. On-site property testing will be administered by Hospiten. Guests arriving at the property should contact the resort concierge to schedule departure testing. Results will be received on the same day and in written format as required by the CDC.

If a guest tests positive, travelers will be able to stay in quarantine accommodation on property for 14 days without incurring a charge. The stay includes the infected traveler and one companion.

The program is valid for travel through March 31, 2021.

For additional flexibility and protection, AMResorts guests may adjust existing reservations with the current Move the Date, Keep the Rate plus a free night policy. This will apply now through February 28, 2021, for travel completed by April 30, 2021.

