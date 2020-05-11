AMResorts Launches 360-Degree Resort Safety and Sanitation Program
In preparation for the reopening of its 58 beautiful, luxurious, all-inclusive, beachfront properties, which can be found throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama, AMResorts is introducing its new CleanComplete Verification program. This comprehensive, 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene system is backed by one of the industry’s highest-level, third-party certifications for quality and safety—Cristal International Standards.
The fresh, targeted health and safety initiative will work to further elevate existing standards of quality and cleanliness universally across AMResorts’ portfolio of brands: Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Zoëtry, Now, Reflect, Sunscape, and Alua Hotels & Resorts.
Additionally, every property is implementing Cristal’s ‘Prevention of the Spread of Infection’ (POSI) audit protocol, one of the industry’s most advanced third-party verification standards, and AMResorts is among the first companies to employ these standards specifically to satisfy the demands of a post-COVID-19 world.
All AMResorts-branded properties will also implement Cristal’s FoodCheck Certification processes, adhering to the certified and audited food-safety practices outlined in the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) management system, an internationally-recognized set of guidelines for reducing the risk of safety, quality and health hazards in foods.
“As the world reopens to a new normal and travelers begin to plan vacations once again, the health and safety of guests remains a top priority through these elevated efforts,” said Gonzalo del Peón, AMResorts’ President. “Guests should feel well-informed and reassured knowing that AMResorts-branded properties have implemented best-in-class practices.”
To protect guests along every stage of their journey, the CleanComplete Verification addresses:
—Check-In Procedures – Upon arrival at their resort, guests will receive temperature checks at hygienic check-in stations. Heightened sanitation procedures include the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer for those handling luggage and hourly cleaning of lobby areas with high-grade disinfectants.
—Room Cleaning Procedures – To meet the highest possible hygiene and cleaning standards for individual guest rooms, staff will follow the Cristal RoomCheck verification. Information for guests on sanitation practices will be available on in-room tablets, printouts and resort TV stations.
—Resort-wide Sanitation Protocols – Elevated sanitation considerations will be addressed and cleaning protocols heightened throughout all areas of AMResorts’ properties, paying particular attention to such high-contact spaces as elevators, staircases, public areas and restrooms, and increased disinfection of sports equipment and spa facilities. Guest seating, including beach and pool loungers, will also be adequately distanced in accordance with official recommendations.
—Kids’ Club Spaces – All Explorer’s Club and Core Zone facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected routinely during operating hours, as well as prior to opening and after closing. Precautionary temperature checks will be required for all youngsters prior to entering kids’ club areas.
—Food and Beverage Protocols – All restaurants and bars will feature social-distanced seating arrangements, with tables and chairs being sanitized throughout operating hours. Menu options will be presented on boards or by scanning QR codes on guests’ mobile devices. A-la-carte menu options will be made available in buffet restaurants, and staff members will now dish out buffet options while wearing masks, changing food tongs every 20 minutes and relying on sneeze barriers. Room service is also a great option for the delivery of individual, covered portions, prepared and served in a hygienic manner.
—Check-Out Procedures – Guests will use an express check-out process prior to departing to reduce face-to-face service interactions.
AMResorts has also established new staff positions, responsible for overseeing the advanced health and sanitation measures defined under its CleanComplete Verification program. All employees are provided with updated wellness training to ensure that they adhere to the steps needed to protect their own health and safety, as well of that of guests.
For more information, visit info.amresorts.com/cleancomplete.
