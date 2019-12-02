An Inside Look at the New S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay

Last updated: 11:52 AM ET, Mon December 02 2019

S Hotel Jamaica
The S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay is a great fit for couples getaways and small family vacations. (Photo courtesy of S Hotel Jamaica)

Caribbean-bound travelers seeking a hip, sexy hotel with a vibe reminiscent of South Beach, Miami, should check out the swanky S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay.

This stylish 120-room property, which debuted on January 27 on the popular Doctor’s Cave Beach, includes everything from a Sky Deck pool overlooking the ocean from one of the property’s highest points to a spot of beach that can rival most in Jamaica.

While the resort is modern chic in design and layout, the hallways full of black and white portraits of Jamaican icons remind guests of the country’s rich history. While the S Hotel Jamaica is an EP hotel, it does offer all-inclusive packages that cover both food and alcohol.

TravelPulse recently had the opportunity to visit the S Hotel Jamaica. Here's what we thought about the hotel's best selling points.

S Hotel Jamaica
The Sky Deck pool at the S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay. (Photo courtesy of the S Hotel Jamaica)

It’s relatively small for the average Jamaican hotel, so it’s naturally more intimate and cozy. The property is easy to get around and the staff was very attentive.

Also, the S Hotel Jamaica has private access to Doctors Cave Beach right from the main pool with a dedicated area just for guests.

The hotel is centrally located on Montego Bay’s "Hip Strip," recently renamed, "Jimmy Cliff Boulevard," just five minutes from Sangster International Airport.

S Hotel Jamaica is the second hotel project from Crissa Hotels. The group includes the popular Spanish Court Hotel and the Spanish Court Worthington event venue in Kingston, and in Montego Bay, Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records restaurant outpost located adjacent to S Hotel Jamaica.

Our Room

TravelPulse stayed in a Sky Club Ocean View Spa Suite, a category located on the fifth and sixth floors of the hotel.

These rooms include a king-size bed, a sitting area and a furnished balcony with impressive views of the Caribbean sea.

These suites also feature oversized bathrooms with a freestanding bathtub situated for impressive views, while the walk-in showers feature three showerheads and special spa amenities.

Perhaps, the best perk for anyone who books this room, however, is the exclusive Sky Deck access to all guests of fifth- and six-floor rooms. This rooftop bar, lounge and pool offer views over Doctors Cave Beach with a glass-enclosed pool surrounded by cabanas and loungers. Guests of all other rooms are allowed to access to the Sky Deck after 3 p.m. daily. Guests of the fifth and sixth floors can access it before that.

This is a great spot to watch the sunset over some cold Red Stripes or some Appleton rum. The rooftop also provides exceptional food and beverage service. In fact, you won’t have to leave the pool if you need another beverage.

S Hotel Jamaica
The Ocean View Deluxe Double rooms are great for families staying at the S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay. (Photo courtesy of the S Hotel Jamaica)

We also recommend the Ocean View Deluxe Double rooms. These rooms have two double beds, making them great for couples or families traveling together. Ocean views give way to up to 448 square feet of living space. The best feature, however, is the furnished balcony.

The Irie Baths & Spa

The Irie Baths & Spa features four treatment rooms, including two double rooms and two single rooms. It also includes subterranean plunge pools with varying temperatures reminiscent of ancient baths, offering kinetic energy therapy.

The spa features Sothys, an international beauty brand, and locally made skincare products used in the treatments performed by expert therapists.

The Irie Baths & Spa also offers a sauna and a relaxation area for pre and post relaxation. Additional wellness offerings include scheduled yoga classes by the pool, a fitness center with modern equipment from elliptical machines, treadmills and free weights, and more.

The S Hotel Jamaica is currently offering the Organic Irie Spa Experience Package, which includes the choice of accommodations, welcome drinks, breakfast for two and two spa treatments showcasing Jamaican products and ingredients.

Who to Pitch to

We recommend pitching this resort to millennials. Specifically, we suggest targeting couples retreats, friends getaways or small family vacations. This is also a great fit for older generations who are looking for a different hotel product in Jamaica.

Agents should contact Andres Cope, vice president of sales and marketing for the S Hotel Jamaica, at Acope@shoteljamaica.com. And visit the S Hotel Jamaica website for more information.

