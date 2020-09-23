Another Las Vegas Strip Resort Restricts Smoking
September 23, 2020
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is the latest resort on The Strip to crack down on smoking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, The Cosmopolitan recently banned smoking in public walkways and resort corridors as part of a "continued effort to further protect the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees."
As of September 11, the list of designated areas where guests are allowed to briefly remove their mask to smoke includes the casino floor while seated at a table game with plexiglass dividers; while seated at a slot machine; while seated inside the sportsbook or while seated inside of a lounge.
The new restrictions went into effect just days before MGM Resorts International announced that Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will become the first smoke-free casino resort on The Strip when the properties reopen on September 30.
Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas guests will have a trio of designated smoking areas to choose from, including the Rideshare Zone located off of the main lobby, NoMad Porte Cochere and the Central Park Terrace located on the second floor of the convention center.
Under Nevada law, the decision to restrict or ban smoking in casinos on The Strip falls to the properties themselves.
