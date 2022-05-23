At Blue Bay Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel, Art Reflects Nature
May 23, 2022
If you’re looking for an exceptionally relaxing seaside escape where you can completely immerse yourself in nature’s lush tropical profusion, while also supporting regenerative tourism, we’ve got the resort for you.
Situated on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, sitting right beside the golden sands and surrounded by a nature preserve that’s right in the heart of the Mayan tropical rainforest, the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning Blue Bay Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel is a haven of tranquility reserved exclusively for adults.
The seaside resort is part of the Blue Diamond collection, BlueBay Hotels’ five-star luxury brand with properties in first-class destinations that boast unique design environments and undisputed quality to satisfy even the most discerning travelers.
Offering guests an elegant, serene and sophisticated retreat from the rigors of everyday life, the 128-suite property boasts a private stretch of beach in Playa del Carmen, one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and part of the ecologically rich and altogether enchanting Riviera Maya region.
Providing unprecedented contact with nature, this boutique luxury property features several types of guest suites, but every room is, in some way, on the water. Some sit right on the beach, while others are situated along a mangrove-filled stream and others surround a naturally occurring cenote.
Here, nature takes center stage. The hotel’s design and architecture reflect the environment’s endless extraordinary elements, which also inspired the various artists who lent their talents toward creating the resort’s overall aesthetic. Each piece displayed at the resort represents its creator’s particular perception of the site, and all reflect love and reverence for its sublime natural surroundings.
Among the inspired works of art here are several singularly unique outdoor spaces, each of which was crafted with focused purpose and is infused with meaning.
The Loving Fire Patio, by Pablo Amor and Gilberto Borja, is a space that’s meant to evoke a continuous flow of sensations. Combining the five elements traditionally referenced in both Mayan and Asian cultures (wood, fire, water, wind and earth), the artists created a place of quiet beauty that invites deep reflection.
Created by Paloma Torres, the interactive Sea Trees Patio combines a grassy hill with a gently flowing water feature, from which a few sculptures rise as abstract representations of trees. In this intimate amphitheater, guests can relax to the gentle murmur of the wind and water undulating between the columns.
Created by Kyoto Otta, the Dream Spring Patio represents a “womb” within the earth, a place of refuge in nature. Made of stone and covered in grass, the sculptural element is crossed by a pool, complete with two soothing waterfalls.
The design and construction of A Voice of Salt, A Drop of Breath Patio, created by Yolanda Gutiérrez, is saturated with meaning. Inspired by Mayan and Oriental shapes, Seven sculptures are arranged in four concentric circles to create a mandala. At the center, a Ceiba (sacred tree) represents the earthly plane, while surrounding pools of water and seven Tibetan bowls create sound vibrations that align the seven human chakras with the natural world.
The Spring Water Spiral Patio, created by Yvonne Domenge, features six large sculptures, reminiscent of flower petals floating on a pool of water, which are intended to inspire reflecting upon our connection with nature.
The Vegetable Stone Patio by Eduardo Rincón features three Amate trees (traditionally venerated) whose roots are continually growing and changing the shape of the limestone under which they’re planted.
The Ceiba is another type of tree that was considered sacred by various pre-Hispanic Mesoamerican cultures, including the Maya. It was also venerated by some Peruvian tribes, who believed that certain deities of the jungle lived within it. According to the well-known legend of the Popol Vuh, the creator gods planted their respective sacred ceiba trees in the four directions of the cosmos.
