Atelier de Hoteles Opens New Family All-Inclusive Estudio Playa Mujeres
Hotel & Resort Atelier de Hoteles November 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The new property will offer a vacation experience immersed in fun for children and relaxation for adults. —Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
ATELIER de Hoteles announced the start of operations of ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, its five-plus star All-Inclusive Resort aimed at families who want to live their vacation in a luxurious environment, in one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mexican Caribbean.
ESTUDIO Hoteles is an original hotel concept of ATELIER de Hoteles, whose base is to offer a vacation experience immersed in fun for children and relaxation for adults, under a concept of family reconnection, in which the joy of Mexican Art is celebrated contemporary in communion with nature and cultural diversity.
ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres also offers the innovative Doodle concept, a disruptive program with unique, fun and unforgettable interactive activities, in a fantastic Kids Club where children and adolescents, up to 15 years old, will have fun learning about art, cooking, technology, sport and nature.
Guests of this resort also have free access to the extraordinary gym and tennis court, as well as activities, happenings and events that take place day and night.
"The start of operations of ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres fills us with pride and joy to the entire team of ATELIER de Hoteles because it represents the culmination of our third brand, in this case, our interpretation of hotels dedicated to families. Once again, the feedback from our first guests, young and old, has shown us that we are on the right path with our concept of Handmade Hospitality. With Doodle we manage to find the balance of fun, learning and creating friendships for children and, at the same time, rest for parents, which has been our goal: holidays for the whole family," said Oliver Reinhart, CEO of Atelier de Hoteles.
The luxurious suites of this innovative resort are designed with an exclusive avant-garde style by contemporary Mexican artists both in their architecture and in their decoration and arrangement of services.
Each suite offers a special comfort that has been called the Artist Service STUDIO, which is made up of the pleasant Total-Rest Beds, which include exceptional quality bedding and pillow menu, Chill-Out Baths, unique design with marble finishes, shower and separate bathtub, with luxury amenities, daily stocked minibar, 24-hour room service and pool concierge assistance, among other benefits.
To delight guests' palate, the hotel offers an original and eclectic gastronomic proposal, which brings together flavors from around the world in five of its own restaurants: La Consentida, with a traditional Mexican menu and international touches; El Suspiro, where fish and shellfish shine in the purest Peruvian style; Cala di Luna, with the classic flavors of the magnificent Italian cuisine; Japanese-inspired Kopai with contemporary proposals and a varied sushi carousel and Blue Bikini with a delicious international selection of dishes by the pool.
ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres also has a lovely cafe called Azúcar as well as three bars: The Detail, a luxurious meeting space located in the lobby; Bikini Azul, to cool off by the pool and El Suspiro, where you can enjoy pleasant moments of conversation or personal connection in a relaxed environment.
The sister hotel, ATELIER Playa Mujeres, located in the same complex, shares its selection of restaurants, bars and cafeteria for the guests of ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres who are over 16 years old, which, thanks to the magnificent Eat-Around service, the spectrum of gastronomic possibilities opens up to 24 consumption centers for those who appreciate culinary diversity.
Within the magnificent hotel complex, formed by the ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres resorts, you can access other services at an additional cost, available for people over 16, such as motorized sports, special or romantic dinners, special amenities for honeymooners, selected wine list, special pet menu and special Pet-it amenities and treatments at the extraordinary NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres.
SOURCE: Atelier de Hoteles press release.
For more information on Atelier de Hoteles, Mexico, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS