Airlines Stepping Up to Provide Aid Following Hurricane Dorian
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 07, 2019
As Hurricane Dorian moves away from the United States, the storm has left a path of destruction stretching from The Bahamas to North Carolina.
Several of the most prominent players in the travel industry have stepped up and are donating time, money and resources to relief and recovery efforts, including many of the top airlines in the U.S.
For example, American Airlines deployed a flight to Nassau with more than 14,000 pounds of supplies, has expanded fare caps and waived baggage fees to assist impacted customers.
American’s AAdvantage passengers can also earn 10 miles per dollar when they donate to the Red Cross through September 20 on the airline’s donation page.
Delta Air Lines is also jumping in to help by contributing $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas. Travelers flying with Delta will be able to donate to the Red Cross through the airline’s page.
In addition, Delta already announced a $1 million grant as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner.
United Airlines has launched a Crowdrise fundraising campaign that provides assistance in the U.S. and internationally, including donations to the Red Cross, Airlink, Americares and Global Giving.
In total, United will match the first $100,000 raised and provide up to five million bonus miles for individuals who make donations of $50 or more.
Southwest has also joined the fight with the launch of its own Red Cross page.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Travel Slumped During What is Typically a Peak Season Worldwide
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS