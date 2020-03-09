Awaken the Senses With Live Aqua Resorts’ Five Signature Brand Elements
Live Aqua Resorts has established a strong following of Aqualovers who rave about the unique experience the lifestyle brand offers with unique sensorial experiences from check-in to departure.
Across all five Live Aqua Resorts in Mexico, guests will find distinctive elements, be it a welcoming hand massage upon arrival, distinctive enticing aromas according to each public space and even a specially curated music list that perfectly suits the setting and vibe of the resort.
Live Aqua has also established five brand icons that further tell the story of the experience to be had: a Live Aqua yellow rubber duck, stand-alone soaking tubs, plush beds, personalized aromatherapy and vintage record players – all which invite guests to unwind and awaken the senses, and even take them home afterwards if they wish.
“At Live Aqua Resorts, we strive to provide our guests with unparallel experiences where they can feel relaxed and at ease while on vacation, especially with the smallest of details,” said Hugo Jimenez, Brand Director for Posadas. “Our five signature brand elements were developed to provide guests with a sensory journey that is consistent across all our properties, no matter the destination and can stay with guests, even after departure.”
Here are the five signature icons to look forward to when staying at any Live Aqua Resort:
Signature Live Aqua Bathtubs – While most resorts include bathtubs inside its bathrooms, the sleek and spacious freestanding bathtubs available at all Live Aqua resorts provide a private spa-like option for guests to unwind and pamper themselves in the comfort of their own room. These soaking bathtubs invite guests to leave all devices on the table and submerge into a quiet solo session that connects body, mind and soul. The tub is complete with a Molton Brown spa kit that includes bath salts and minerals, creating the perfect ambiance to enjoy yourself with a champagne bottle and marvelous desserts.
Symbolic Live Aqua Rubber Duck – Happily greeting guests upon entry to the bathrooms in each room, and part of the bathtub experience, is a bright blue-eyed yellow rubber duck, a staple icon for Live Aqua Resorts. The yellow rubber duck has essentially become the Live Aqua mascot that reminds guests to smile and have fun while on vacation. It is also a special gift that guests can take home after their stay as a reminder of the experience and to take the Live Aqua feeling with them.
Live Aqua Bed – Live Aqua understands there’s nothing like a good sleep, and for that reason, the resorts are equipped with exclusively designed mattresses by the America Mattress Traveler Collection that feature innovative technology to provide maximum comfort. Guests are further assured a good night’s rest with 400 thread count cotton bedding and multiple pillow options that vary in density to suit preferences.
Aroma Live Aqua – From public areas to personalized aroma in each room, the aromatherapy menu available exclusively at Live Aqua resorts is specially designed to give a total relaxation experience. Each aromatherapy kit features five scents for guests to enjoy: whether they’re preparing for a night out or simmering down for some quiet time.
Live Aqua Record Player – Addressing the auditory sensory experience are vintage record players found throughout the resort be it hallways, public spaces or within each guestroom. Live Aqua Resorts has a curated collection of vinyl records from artists of all genres.
Live Aqua prides itself on these unique brand elements, and the best part is for most, guests can take them home with them, assuring the Live Aqua experiences stay with them forever.
Three Live Aqua resorts are within the La Colección Resorts collection of 15 unique resorts located in Mexico’s most popular destinations; these include Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende, the newest property that opened its doors just last fall and sits in the heart of the charming colonial town; Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is a beachfront property that recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation and provides the ideal setting for an adults-only getaway; Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen, one of the city’s only all-inclusive properties located on the popular Quinta Avenida; and Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos.
