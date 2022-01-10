Baha Mar Maintaining COVID-Impacted Guest Accommodation Plan
Bahamas luxury resort Baha Mar is extending its policy providing “the safest and healthiest environment for all guests” in response to Omicron-driven global COVID-19 surges and “ever evolving” travel and entry protocols, resort officials said in a statement.
Launched in February 2021, Baha Mar’s “Travel with Confidence” program provides resort guests who test positive for COVID-19 during their stay with complimentary accommodations and a $150 per person, per-day daily dining credit for up to 14 days in quarantine.
Alternatively, should the guest elect to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide complimentary private jet travel for guests and their immediate family.
Baha Mar’s “Commitment to Wellbeing” program includes complimentary, on-site COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, mandatory mask and social distancing policies in public areas and “stringent” cleanliness regimes.
Program protocols also include weekly employee COVID-19 testing and on-site vaccination and booster shots, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments and contactless technology systems for guests.
“We've conducted over 400,000 [COVID-19] tests to date as part of our programs,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president. “We continue to lead the hospitality industry in creating the safest possible environment for our guests and employees.”
The Bahamas recently updated visitor entry requirements. The country will not require travelers to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test, while vaccinated travelers and children ages two to 11, can continue to present either a negative rapid antigen test or negative RT-PCR Test.
Additionally, from January 4, 2022, all travelers remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo another rapid antigen test, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test.
