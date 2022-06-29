Baha Mar To Host October Culinary and Arts Festival
Hotel & Resort Brian Major June 29, 2022
Bahamas luxury mega-resort Baha Mar will launch a Culinary & Arts Festival scheduled for October 21 to 23, 2022, featuring celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson of the Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House and Daniel Boulud of Baha Mar’s Café Boulud.
The celebrated gastronomists will be joined by Dario Cecchini of Carna, celebrity chef and cookbook author Amanda Freitag, author and restauranteur Carla Hall and Bahamian culinary artisan, curator and chef Simeon Hall Jr.
"We are thrilled to debut the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar, which will highlight the resort as the culinary, art and cultural destination of choice within the Caribbean," said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar’s president.
“This premiere event will allow us to showcase the extraordinary culinarians, as well as artistic creativity found both at Baha Mar and throughout the Bahamas joined by international guest stars,” said Davis.
The Baha Mar events will kick off with an October 21 welcome party hosted by Samuelsson. Throughout the weekend, guests will experience a two-day expo featuring interactive cooking demos featuring the guest chefs and Baha Mar's top epicurean talent.
Also planned are special events featuring local artisans in partnership with The Current and curated by John Cox, Baha Mar’s executive director of arts and culture. Other highlights will include a dine-around showcasing Baha Mar's 45 restaurants, bars and cafes.
Each headlining chef will host exclusive interactive experiences to be announced later this summer. The festival will conclude with a ticketed al fresco dining event featuring the festival's participating chefs and artists on Long Cay, Baha Mar's private island hideaway.
"We've set the stage for a truly unforgettable festival,” said Marcus Samuelsson, “and myself, alongside my colleagues and friends, are excited to continue highlighting the local culinary scene, matched with unique Bahamian art and culture."
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS