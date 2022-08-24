Last updated: 05:42 PM ET, Wed August 24 2022

Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa to Reopen Nov. 1

Claudette Covey August 23, 2022

Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa
Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa. (photo via Bahia Principe)

Effective Nov. 1, 2022, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts’ Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa will begin welcoming guests again.

The family-friendly all-inclusive resort, which is set in Samana, Dominican Republic, is equipped with 284 guestrooms, two pools, five restaurants and four bars.

“We’re pleased to welcome back visitors to one of our beloved properties and continue expanding our offerings in Dominican Republic,” said Lluisa Salord, senior vice president global sales, contracting & distribution.

“Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa is an ideal destination for those looking to discover nature and experience the authentic Dominican Republic.

“Guests can savor the best views from their room and guests staying between December and March may even spot humpback whales that visit the area during that season.”

As a Grand category Bahia Principe property, guests are privy to unlimited non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, unlimited Wi-Fi, three a la carte restaurant dinners during a weeklong stay, lounge chairs, beach umbrellas and towel service, pools and one hour per day of paddle surf, kayaks or snorkeling.

