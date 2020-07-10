Bally's Las Vegas to Reopen July 23
Citing growing demand, Caesars Entertainment plans to resume operations at Bally's Las Vegas on July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, the company announced Thursday.
The reopening of Bally's Las Vegas will follow the recent reopening of several Caesars properties in Las Vegas, including Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's and Paris Las Vegas.
Caesars also recently reopened the gaming floor and select amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.
"We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Bally's Las Vegas—gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities—on July 23," Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement. "We have capped hotel occupancy at our other reopened Las Vegas properties and believe that opening another casino resort, rather than increasing hotel occupancy caps, better supports our enhanced focus on health and safety at this time."
Upon this month's reopening, guests will have access to Blu Pool in addition to an array of food and beverage outlets, including the following: Burger Brasserie; Bucca di Beppo; Bally's Food Court; Tequila Taqueria; Lobby Bar; Sully's Bar; Shiver Bar; LaVazza and the all-new Indigo Lounge overlooking the casino floor.
What's more, Caesars has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.
Guests can also expect elevated health and safety protocols such as enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices in addition to a universal mask policy for all employees and visitors that was recently implemented at all Caesars properties.
