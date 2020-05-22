Caesars Entertainment Announces Las Vegas Reopening Plans
May 22, 2020
Caesars Entertainment Corporation is planning on reopening Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas the first day they are allowed to under the direction and guidelines provided by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, public health authorities and the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
"Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement.
"We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country's continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so."
Slot machines, table games, hotel rooms, pools and some restaurants are all part of the initially planned reopening, but bars, buffets, live entertainment and valet services will not recommence upon the initial reopening. Dining options and retail stores located along The LINQ Promenade and the High Roller Observation Wheel are also expected to open as soon as possible.
Guests should feel comforted in knowing that physical distancing guidelines will be implemented as well as heightened health and safety procedures.
These protocols include frequent cleanings and sanitization; health screenings for employees - including determining if an individual should be tested for COVID-19 and temperature checks before every shift; and the wearing of face coverings - provided by Caesars Entertainment to employees and guests.
Depending on customer demand, Caesars Entertainment plans on reopening Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the casino floor of LINQ Hotel & Casino in the next phase of their reopenings.
