Beaches Turks & Caicos To Host '98 Degrees' Reunion Concert
Hotel & Resort Beaches Resorts Lacey Pfalz December 20, 2021
The all-inclusive Beaches Turks & Caicos will be hosting international pop band, 98 Degrees, for a reunion concert on January 24, 2022.
In celebration of the event, Beaches Resorts is giving away a free four-day, three-night vacation at the resort with a new sweepstakes beginning December 24 and ending December 31, 2021.
One lucky 98 Degrees fan will win an all-inclusive trip for two to the Beaches Turks & Caicos, including VIP seating and a pre-concert event with the band. Airfare is not included. Winners will be announced on January 10, 2022.
Beaches Turks & Caicos offers a family friendly all-inclusive experience in one of the best destinations in the Caribbean. It has twenty-one restaurants, fifteen bars and ten pools, as well as the Red Lane Spa. Accommodations are arranged in five different neighborhoods, the Seaside Village, the Caribbean Village, the French Village, the Italian Village and the Key West Village.
The resort also includes water activities like snorkeling, kayaking and PADI certified scuba programs for both adults and children to enjoy. To enter the sweepstakes, please click here.
