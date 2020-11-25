Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals at Mexico's Top Resorts
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey November 25, 2020
There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in Mexico, a destination that has been receiving accolades for health and safety protocols at its resorts and flexible booking programs.
Bahia Principe’s Hotels & Resorts’ four Riviera Maya properties are offering cyber savings ranging from 45 to 59 percent.
Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an is featuring discounts of up to 45 percent on room rates, Bahia Principe Grand Tulum discounts of up to 53 percent, Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal discounts of up 54 percent and Bahia Principe Grand Coba discounts of up to 59 percent.
Guests who register on My Bahia Principe can receive an additional 15 percent discount.
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos is providing Cyber Monday discounts of up to 45 percent – and the additional bonus of kids staying free. Travelers can also take advantage of free room upgrades.
UNICO 20 87 is offering rates of $433 per room and 30 percent discounts on suites, a best rate guarantee and flexible cancellations for bookings from Nov. 23, 2020, to Dec.2, 2020.
To obtain the $433 room rate, travel must take place between Jan. 4 to April 10, 2021; and Dec. 19, 2020, to Dec. 17, 2021, for the 30 percent suite discount.
Viceroy Riviera Maya unveiled savings of up to 45 percent along with a cancellation policy that enables guess to cancel three days prior to arrival.
The window for Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings at Playa Hotels & Resorts is Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020, for travel between Nov. 25, 2020, to Dec. 20, 2021. Travelers can save up to 68 percent.
Palladium Hotel Group is offering travelers booking a Grand Palladium or TRS Hotel property in Mexico savings of up to 57 percent on three-night minimum stays and $1,500 resort credits. The offer applies to bookings from Nov. 15, 2020, to Dec. 20, 2021.
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts are featuring an offer enabling travelers to obtain two vacations for the price of one by booking a minimum of four nights and receiving another room of the same value, free. The offer is available for bookings between Nov. 23 and Dec. 4, 2020, for travel between Dec. 22, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021.
The resort company is also offering a buy four nights, get the fifth-night-free deal. Guests who book and pay for four nights will receive the fifth night free. Kids and teens stay free at select resorts. The offer applies to bookings made between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 for travel between Jan. 4 to April 10, 2021.
