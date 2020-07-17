Blue Diamond Reopens Properties With Exclusive Offers
Hotel & Resort Blue Diamond Resorts Lauren Bowman July 17, 2020
In addition to renewed health and safety measures, newly reopened Blue Diamond properties are also offering a welcome back incentive. Implementing new measures in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local governments, guests can feel encouraged traveling to one of Blue Diamond's luxurious properties in Mexico or Jamaica.
“We are excited to welcome back guests to our award-winning resorts in Cancun, Isla Holbox and Negril. During our temporary closure we worked tirelessly to implement enhanced safety protocols and cleaning measures to prepare our resorts for reopening and assure guests that their health and safety is our number one priority,” commented Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group in a statement.
For those looking to book with Blue Diamond’s All-In Luxury before August 31, 2020, guests will also be given a chance to partake in a Welcome Back offer at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril or Hideaway at Royalton Negril. Deals start as low as $119 a night per person and even allow up to two kids to stay for free. Blue Diamond is also offering a flexible booking policy to reassure guests.
For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts, Mexico, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS