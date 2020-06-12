Last updated: 11:38 AM ET, Fri June 12 2020

Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next Month

Hotel & Resort Blue Diamond Resorts June 12, 2020

Aerial view of Royalton Negril
PHOTO: Aerial view of Royalton Negril. (photo via Blue Diamond Resorts)

WHY IT RATES: A promotion is available for travelers who book their vacation before August 31, 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Blue Diamond Resorts announces its plans to reopen five of its luxury resorts after a three-month temporary closure. On July 15, 2020, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Negril and Grand Lido Negril will resume their operations following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local Ministries of Health.

As the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort management group, Blue Diamond Resorts is thrilled to welcome back discerning guests in two of its highly sought-after beach destinations for a family-friendly vacation or adults-only getaway.

To help safeguard both guests and employees, Blue Diamond Resorts has implemented new Safety-Assured Vacations protocols, including physical distancing guidelines, advanced dining safety, increased staff training and the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a 360º Clean Approach of all resort common areas and Diamond Clean Guest Rooms where every touchpoint is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“As we begin to reopen our award-winning resorts in Cancun and Negril, we are committed to providing the All-In Luxury™ experience that our valued guests have come to know and love, with their safety being the utmost priority,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group, “With advanced safety protocols and superior cleaning measures, guests will be able to relax in paradise and rediscover the wonders of our host locales.”

Book your next All-In Luxury™ vacation by August 31 and take advantage of our Welcome Back Offer with prices starting at $294 per couple, up to 2 Kids Stay Free deals in our family resorts, Flexible Booking Policy and more. To book a luxurious vacation to Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun or Hideaway at Royalton Negril, visit our website or contact your preferred travel agent or tour operator today.

For full offer details, visit https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/offers/welcome-back-offer.

SOURCE: Blue Diamond Resorts press release.

