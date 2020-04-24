BlueBay Hotels Launches Intensive New ‘Clean & Care’ Protocols
BlueBay Hotels’ Chairman, Jamal Satli Iglesias, today announced the launch of the brand’s new hygiene and cleaning program, called ‘BlueBay Clean & Care’. This new set of procedures introduces targeted and intensified cleaning, disinfection and hygiene measures in order to provide both its guests and employees with a safe, coronavirus-free environment.
BlueBay Clean & Care provides a clear roadmap for the hotel group’s various properties in Spain and other destinations, outlining procedures to ensure the highest standards of health protection and safety.
Specific, anti-COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning protocols will be adhered to in all the hotels’ facilities, including the application of ozone sterilization treatments, air purifiers to filter guest rooms and other areas, utilizing the most effective chemical cleaning products, restructuring the housekeeping department and re-training employees, and providing both staff and guests with personal protective material (i.e., gloves, masks and hydroalcoholic gels) being recommended by health authorities.
Part of the Clean & Care initiative involves the actual restructuring of spaces within the hotels, adapting them to work with new, six-foot, social-distancing guidelines.
BlueBay is installing screens at reception desks; limiting the number of people allowed into elevators, bathrooms, kitchens and other enclosed spaces at a single time; placing disinfectant-gel dispensers in all public areas; and transforming guest buffet areas into à-la-carte offerings, setting minimum distances between restaurant tables and allocating dining schedules to guests.
BlueBay Hotels is also working to incorporate as much contactless technology as possible into its infrastructure, to reduce touch-points and physical interaction between employees and guests. In its restaurants, guests will refer to digital menus, which can be accessed on their mobile devices by scanning a QR code; self-check-in kiosks will be installed in the reception areas; RFID lock systems will negate the need for room keys; and voice-control systems will be used to operate certain in-room features.
A comprehensive, visual communications campaign is also being launched to highlight these health protection measures, procedures and recommendations, through use of physical markings displayed prominently in different areas of each hotel, on hotels’ internal TV stations, on BlueBay’s corporate website and within the mobile app.
Ramón Hernández, the hotel group’s CEO, said, “The creation of a crisis management team made up of managers from different departments with a clear roadmap and the ability to react to the COVID-19 health contingency plan within the hotel’s facilities is another key element to raise awareness and train staff, and provide a safe environment for our customers and employees.”
For more information, visit bluebayresorts.com/en/.
