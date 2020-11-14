Booking Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Is a Win for You and Your Clients
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana Codie Liermann November 14, 2020
The news of the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana opening in February 2021 is exciting in itself, as this will be the first Live Aqua hotel outside of Mexico. This La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana property will welcome guests to Uvero Alto and feature 750 linear feet of private beach area.
With zen gardens, relaxation zones and lush tropical surroundings, this all-inclusive, adults-only resort will be an excellent option for travel advisors to offer to clients looking for a romantic getaway this winter.
In addition to this exciting news, the company is now also offering a promotion that will not only be a win for travel advisors, but for their clients as well.
With La Coleccion Rewards, travel advisors can earn up to $100 cashback and free nights on every booking. To top it off, the five advisors with the most bookings will receive a free trip for two people to this resort. Clients will also get to enjoy exclusive discounts and perks. Everybody wins with this promotion.
The booking window is now through April 30, 2021, for travel February 1, 2021, through April 30, 2021. The top five booking agents with a minimum of three bookings at Live Aqua Punta Cana will win a trip for both themselves and a guest.
These trips include roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and accommodations with an all-inclusive plan, and they are valid through December 23, 2021. Blackout dates and certain restrictions may apply.
Travel advisors’ clients will also reap benefits from this promotion. Clients can enjoy up to 60 percent off their reservation in addition to a $50 resort credit to enhance their stay. They will also be among the first visitors to experience this sophisticated retreat in the Dominican Republic.
This new five-star beach resort will have 347 suites in seven different categories with views of either the ocean, the gardens or the resort’s vast swimming pools. Some of the suites will even include private swimming pools and terraces.
Travel advisors can feel confident booking this resort or any other properties within the La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana collection, as the company has incorporated the Travel with Confidence safety and hygiene protocols at all hotels.
To learn more about this promotion or other travel agent programs, visit lacoleccionrewards.com or email supportlacoleccion@posadas.com for assistance.
