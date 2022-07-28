Business in Paradise: Host a Meeting With Playa Hotels & Resorts
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff July 28, 2022
Playa Hotels & Resorts makes it easy to do business in paradise.
Throughout its various brands and properties located in Mexico and the Caribbean, Playa's all-inclusive amenities provide unlimited access to gourmet dining, top-shelf drinks, high-end accommodation and more for attendees in addition to a business-friendly environment.
Properties all include meeting space, whether it be intimate ballroom settings or, in the case of the new Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica, more than 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
Jewel Grande offers a grand ballroom, several meeting rooms, outdoor space on the Pavilion and Jewel lawns, beachfront spaces as well as a 6,200 square foot boardwalk.
At the Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive in Cancun, meetings are carefree and memorable. Planners will find several venue options, including banquet space, reception areas, classrooms and boardroom set-ups.
The resort offers a total of 7,000 square feet of meeting space for up to 600 guests with state-of-the-art technology, dedicated conference service managers and more.
At Hilton La Romana, guests already enjoy gourmet a la carte dining, in-room minibars, top-shelf liquor, and access to international cuisine. For meetings and conferences, the property offers a convention center with eight meeting rooms, plus a large foyer. There is more than 10,000 square feet of space in the Las Palmas Grand Salon, accommodating up to 930 guests with theater seating and up to 630 guests for banquet seating. There are also an additional five breakout rooms.
For those looking to host an outdoor extravaganza, there are spacious terraces, a beach area and a lawn area. Also available is the latest audio-visual equipment and access to Wi-Fi. As with all Playa Hotels & Resorts properties, meeting planners work with skilled meeting and incentive coordinators.
Those looking to host a meeting at a Playa Resorts' property can expect big savings and extra perks with the bookings. Properties provide modern facilities, private welcome cocktail receptions, private three-hour reception dinners with open bar, private group check-in with signature cocktails, meeting room rentals, break-out rooms and event spaces, complimentary rooms based on group size, complimentary upgrades and VIP amenities, discounts on spa services, golf course green fees & special rates for staff rooms.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Caribbean, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS