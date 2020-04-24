Caesars Details Plans to Assist Employees and Communities Amid COVID-19
Caesars Entertainment has revealed some of the ways it's working to assist its workforce as well as the local communities where its properties operate during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Friday, the Las Vegas-based casino-entertainment company announced the launch of the Caesars Cares Fund to support team members facing financial hardships due to property closures stemming from the COVID-19 crisis through donations from Caesars' board of directors and executives.
Louisiana-based public charity Lifeboat, Inc will administer the fund, which will be managed and overseen by an independent board of directors including a company representative that will evaluate applications for assistance based on unusual hardships related to the ongoing pandemic.
What's more, donations made by the Caesars Foundation will support charities addressing COVID-19 issues in the communities where the company currently operates. Already, Caesars has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local food banks in addition to cleaning supplies and thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) items to first responders and medical facilities.
The company also announced that it recently contributed cots and hundreds of bed linens, pillows and hygiene kits to several homeless shelters and care facilities.
"Company support, in the forms of extended pay, paid time off and uninterrupted, company-paid medical benefits through the earlier of employees' return to work and June 30, 2020 for employees enrolled in company-sponsored health plans, as well as government assistance, will be a financial bridge for most of our furloughed employees until they return to work. However, some team members at our U.S. properties may suffer other unexpected setbacks that require additional help," said Caesars CEO Tony Rodio in a statement.
"Caesars culture has always been based on caring for our people and our communities. Caesars Cares will be available to our workforce nationwide, and Caesars Foundation will support local charities engaged in fighting this public health emergency. These initiatives reinforce this caring tradition and are certainly appropriate in these challenging circumstances."
