Caesars Donates Food, Medical Supplies to Communities in Need
Donald Wood March 27, 2020
In response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Caesars Entertainment has stepped up donations and contributions to nearby communities and impacted areas around the country.
Caesars recently donated more than 250,000 pounds of food to numerous charities and food banks and sent gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to local hospitals and first responders.
All of the resorts and casinos in the Caesars portfolio across the United States have contributed to the relief efforts, with the company’s Las Vegas resorts leading the charge with 116,000 pounds of perishable food items donated.
In Atlantic City, resorts donated more than 40,000 pounds of food to Community Food Bank of Southern New Jersey, Atlantic City Rescue Mission and Salvation Army. The properties also gave food not suitable for human consumption to animal rescues in need.
“During these extraordinary circumstances, we are dedicated to assisting our local communities across the country that are heavily impacted by donating perishables to nearby food banks and charities, as well as necessary supplies to first responders,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement.
“We will continue to seek ways to give back to our neighbors who are in need as part of our commitment to help put this unprecedented situation we are all facing behind us,” Rodio continued.
Caesars isn’t the only hospitality company giving back to the community, as MGM Resorts International announced earlier this week it had pledged $1 million to an employee emergency grant fund and donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the U.S.
Airbnb is also helping the cause by offering free or subsidized housing to health care professionals, emergency workers and relief personnel fighting the viral outbreak.
