Caesars Palace Announces Multimillion Dollar Main Entrance Renovation
July 06, 2021
Las Vegas has never been the type of destination to rest on its laurels, and Caesars is upping the ante once again this summer.
A Sin City icon, Caesars Palace along the buzzing Las Vegas Strip has revealed plans for a multimillion-dollar renovation of its original main entrance, main casino and its beloved porte-cochère in an effort to improve on the property's already extravagant entryway.
Construction is scheduled to begin early this month and will near completion by the end of the year. Over the next six months, construction efforts will include developing a main valet off of Las Vegas Blvd that will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members; working on the Colosseum valet—located on the ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive—that will be available for all valet guests; moving the rideshare pick-up and drop-off point to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and installing express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks at all available entrances.
By 2022, guests will arrive at a dramatic and soaring dome and barreled ceiling over a stunning 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar. The project also includes two new state-of-the-art gaming pits flanking the entrance, a new lobby bar and a renovated domed table games floor.
"Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we're proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance," Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney said in a statement. "Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world's most iconic destinations is no small task, and we're excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests."
