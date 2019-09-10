Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at These Superb Resorts
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Laurie Baratti September 10, 2019
Often overlooked in the U.S., probably owing to the popularity of Cinco de Mayo, Mexican Independence Day is a big deal for our neighbors to the south.
The anniversary of the day on which the first “cry of independence” initiated Mexico’s revolt against Spanish rule still stirs its citizens to celebrate in a serious way. If you’re looking for some excitement, entertainment and incredible Mexican food this September the 16th, consider a trip to one of the following resorts.
Seven all-suite resorts comprise the Solmar Hotels & Resorts collection in Los Cabos, where visitors are invited to join in the Mexican Independence Day celebration with activities hosted at its four most popular properties. Guests will get a taste of Mexico’s rich and vibrant culture while watching folkloric dance performances, a wide variety of Mexican food and festive, family-friendly activities.
At Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort Golf & Spa, indulge in a gourmet extravaganza featuring traditional Mexican dishes prepared in supreme style. Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort & Spa will be hosting a Taste of Baja California Cuisine event where guests can sample a range of regional fare. Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa will hold a family-friendly Mexican fiesta, while Solmar Resort is set to celebrate the iconic “El Grito” on September 15.
On Sunday, September 15, the adults-only, all-inclusive Temptation Cancun Resort will host its annual ‘VIVA MEXICO!’ Mexican Independence Day party.
Attendees can expect to find adult entertainment and the best Mexican cuisine. Lively decorations, a festive atmosphere and traditional music set the scene at the Sexy Pool during the day, making way for the nighttime bash set to follow. An on-property, outdoor nightclub is outfitted with appropriately colorful décor and transformed into an exuberant space that reflects the passion and spirit of Mexico. The festivities kick off at 10 p.m. with the traditional “Grito de Dolores”!
An exciting line-up of events is scheduled throughout Grupo Xcaret’s parks and tours to celebrate the major Mexican holiday, as the company goes all-out this year more than ever before. Mexican Fiesta at Xoximilco Park during the week of September 9-15 will feature local entertainers and an effusion of festive decorations, and give guests goodie bags stuffed with party caps, cornets, colorful necklaces and tasty treats.
The brand’s signature property, Xcaret Park will set off a colorful fireworks display over its Gran Tlachco theatre in honor of Mexican Independence Day. A few days later, on September 22, Xcaret’s adventure park, Xplor, will host the Xplor Bravest Race—a five-kilometer obstacle race that highlights the wonders of Mexico and is open to over 3,000 participants.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts
The Bahia Principe Riviera Maya complex is home to four spectacular resort properties situated in a spot where the ancient and exotic Mayan jungle converges with the crystal-blue waters of the Caribbean Sea. On Mexican Independence Day, guests staying at any of the four resorts can experience local culture at its best by learning to construct their own piñatas, make tacos in Master Chef-inspired style, playing the Mexican lottery, learning to speak a little Spanish, and attending various pool parties and themed celebrations, complete with made-to-order taco stands and live Mariachis.
Then, make your way to Hacienda Doña Isabel—a shopping and nightlife hub located at the center of the resort complex—for the Grand Mexican Independence Fiesta event, where you can dance the night away.
La Colección is a collection of sixteen resorts situated in some of Mexico’s most popular destinations: Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and San Miguel de Allende. Regardless of which property you choose to visit, you can count on La Colección Resorts to celebrate Mexican Independence Day the way locals do.
At these resorts, you’ll find sprawling, festive buffets, filled with delicious, traditional Mexican dishes and desserts. Eat your fill while watching the live “Independence Day Ceremony” television broadcast from Mexico City. Or, enjoy taquizas prepared poolside as you listen to live mariachi bands playing traditional Mexican tunes, witness parades and traditional dances, take part in “El Grito” shouting contests, or take advantage of the tequila and mezcal tastings. For the youngsters, there’s a children’s party, complete with piñatas, and a carnival with activities for the whole family.
For more information on Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts, Temptation Cancun Resort, Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen, Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Experiencias Xcaret
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS