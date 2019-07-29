Celebrate National Dog Day With 'Puppies and Prosecco' Hotel Package
July 29, 2019
Monday, August 26, 2019, is National Dog Day and, no doubt, dog-lovers across the country will be celebrating their four-legged best friends in their own fashion.
For those staying in Denver, the Kimpton Hotel Monaco has come up with a wonderful way to turn the occasion into a weekend-long celebration of canine companionship.
With the “Puppies and Prosecco" package, guests who book a night in a Luxury Suite are eligible to enjoy their own private puppy party in the company of pups from Lifeline Puppy Rescue—a local no-kill organization that rescues young dogs throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.
Party-goers will enjoy not only the affections of these cute-and-cuddlies but can also sip prosecco and nibble on Italian cicchettis from Panzano during the private, one-hour affair. Puppy parties allow for up to four guests in attendance, with between six and ten puppies provided for play-time at each gathering.
Not only do fifty percent of the proceeds go directly to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, but all of the adorable animals you’ll meet are up for adoption. So, if you absolutely fall in love, you just might find yourself going home with a new best friend.
The Puppies and Prosecco package will be available from August 23 - 26, 2019, for guests staying in a Luxury Suite at the hotel’s best flexible rate, plus $50.
For more info, visit monaco-denver.com/denver-hotel-deals/.
